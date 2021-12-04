7 fantastic children’s camps to fill the winter holidays with fun That’s Shanghai

That’s Mandarin Chinese Winter Camp

Since 2008, That’s Mandarin Winter Camps have helped more than 5,000 students from around the world on their journey to master Chinese. In the camp, students will take Mandarin classes, participate in various Chinese cultural activities, and visit various historical and tourist sites. Children will try both traditional and modern Chinese art and games and practice the language in a real environment.

Sports activities:

archery

Table tennis

Tennis

rock climbing

Badminton

Bowling

Cultural activities:

cutting paper

paper masking

Pottery

Beijing Opera Masks

calligraphy

Lantern making

shadow puppets

Field trips:

Students are completely immersed in a Mandarin-only environment. Lesson content is customized based on students’ learning style and interests, with an emphasis on fun learning.

In addition, That’s Mandarin features talented and enthusiastic educators who have experience working with under 18s whose activities are engaging, inspiring and fun, with an emphasis on educational and most importantly, safe.

Sigh for the New Year and get 20% off! For more information, scan the QR code on the poster above and add Thats Mandarin to WeChat.

SportsWorld Christmas Camp

SportsWorld Xmas Camp has it all! To look at…

Swimming

With a course system certified by the Australian Swimming Association, students are divided into several levels. They not only provide skills training, but also water safety education.

Football

Encourages and promotes strong team spirit by teaching soccer games, giving children proper attention and soccer awareness.

Basketball

Develops children’s hand-eye coordination and teaches some basic skills such as dribbling and shooting while improving teamwork skills.

Karate

Enjoying the fun of karate is central to the course. Fun is the best teacher!

Fitness for kids

Through fun games, it develops children’s reactions, balance, sense of rhythm and coordination.

Magic

Develops children’s curiosity and improves self-expression and self-confidence.

creative arts

Develops children’s creative and practical skills and helps them to express their inner world through artistic creation.

Petraca Winterkamp Fencing Program



The mission of Petraca Fencing School is to bring the fencing sport, its culture and its life lessons and leadership to more children through lifelong learning. Through fencing, children can improve the development of their mental, physical and emotional health by staying sharp and alert to any problem-solving and decision-making process.

Petraca Fencing School coaches children with the best experiences, skills, techniques and sportsmanship of fencing athletes so that children can compete better in different games and be better equipped for high school, college and even scholarship programs. They train children to become the next generation of fencing athletes for the Nationals, World Cup and Olympics.

Petraca Fencing School Head Coach is Fencing Master Paolo Roselli:

8 times National Championships in Italy and the United States

2 times gold World Cup medal

2 times Ivy League Championships

Coached Italy and US National and Olympic Athletes

More than 20 years of coaching experience

For more information scan the QR code:

FD Academy Christmas Challenge

It’s back! The 2021 FD Academy Christmas Challenge is open to all intermediate and advanced players, boys and girls from all schools and clubs in the city of Shanghai, where participants receive training, participate in skill challenges and compete in a tournament.

For the tournament, teams are created during practice, then they play round-robin-style games, with qualifying rounds and the final on the last day of camp. So it is of utmost importance that players attend all camp days to get the best out of this event. Scan the QR on the flyer above to sign up with friends, and enjoy this experience together.

Shanghai City Ballet Winter Dance Camp

Shanghai City Ballet was founded in 2013 with the aim of providing quality dance education to the Shanghai community. Following the curriculum of the Royal Academy of Dance, as well as BBO, ISTD and PBT, their program is designed to provide students with a safe and fun environment to learn, grow and improve their dance skills.

SCB’s Winter Dance Camp is a great way for dancers to learn, explore and socialize during the winter break. Classes are for dancers aged 3-6 and 7-11 and cover a range of styles. It is designed for dancers of all skill levels and levels.

Scan the QR code on the poster above for more information. And mention this post for a 10% discount on their winter camp!

Tennis line Winter Camp 2021



Tennisline organizes an intensive two-week tennis camp for children aged 4-10 years on indoor courts in Puxi. Classes are led by qualified overseas coaches in a circuit style game format, with a wide variety of exercises to maximize fun and engagement based on the ITF curriculum. At the end of the camp, each participant receives a progress report with diploma. There is also a Tennisline welcome bag for every child! Places are limited, so register as soon as possible. Scan the QR code on the flyer above to register.

Great kids club and academy







Awesome Kids Club in Jing’an and Awesome Kids Academy in Putuo host camps full of festive hands-on fun, exploring the holiday season through art, music, science and lots of playtime.

