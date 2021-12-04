Connect with us

Sports

7 fantastic children’s camps to fill the winter holidays with fun That’s Shanghai

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


That’s Mandarin Chinese Winter Camp

758156379.jpg

Since 2008, That’s Mandarin Winter Camps have helped more than 5,000 students from around the world on their journey to master Chinese. In the camp, students will take Mandarin classes, participate in various Chinese cultural activities, and visit various historical and tourist sites. Children will try both traditional and modern Chinese art and games and practice the language in a real environment.

Sports activities:

  • archery

  • Table tennis

  • Tennis

  • rock climbing

  • Badminton

  • Bowling

Cultural activities:

  • cutting paper

  • paper masking

  • Pottery

  • Beijing Opera Masks

  • calligraphy

  • Lantern making

  • shadow puppets

Field trips:

Students are completely immersed in a Mandarin-only environment. Lesson content is customized based on students’ learning style and interests, with an emphasis on fun learning.

In addition, That’s Mandarin features talented and enthusiastic educators who have experience working with under 18s whose activities are engaging, inspiring and fun, with an emphasis on educational and most importantly, safe.

Sigh for the New Year and get 20% off! For more information, scan the QR code on the poster above and add Thats Mandarin to WeChat.

SportsWorld Christmas Camp

103818696.jpg

SportsWorld Xmas Camp has it all! To look at…

Swimming

With a course system certified by the Australian Swimming Association, students are divided into several levels. They not only provide skills training, but also water safety education.

Football

Encourages and promotes strong team spirit by teaching soccer games, giving children proper attention and soccer awareness.

Basketball

Develops children’s hand-eye coordination and teaches some basic skills such as dribbling and shooting while improving teamwork skills.

Karate

Enjoying the fun of karate is central to the course. Fun is the best teacher!

Fitness for kids

Through fun games, it develops children’s reactions, balance, sense of rhythm and coordination.

Magic

Develops children’s curiosity and improves self-expression and self-confidence.

creative arts

Develops children’s creative and practical skills and helps them to express their inner world through artistic creation.

3415603.jpg

For more information click here

Petraca Winterkamp Fencing Program

202112/1247951732.jpg

The mission of Petraca Fencing School is to bring the fencing sport, its culture and its life lessons and leadership to more children through lifelong learning. Through fencing, children can improve the development of their mental, physical and emotional health by staying sharp and alert to any problem-solving and decision-making process.

Petraca Fencing School coaches children with the best experiences, skills, techniques and sportsmanship of fencing athletes so that children can compete better in different games and be better equipped for high school, college and even scholarship programs. They train children to become the next generation of fencing athletes for the Nationals, World Cup and Olympics.

172477786.jpg

Petraca Fencing School Head Coach is Fencing Master Paolo Roselli:

  • 8 times National Championships in Italy and the United States

  • 2 times gold World Cup medal

  • 2 times Ivy League Championships

  • Coached Italy and US National and Olympic Athletes

  • More than 20 years of coaching experience

For more information scan the QR code:

1002469132.jpg

FD Academy Christmas Challenge

807708489.jpg

It’s back! The 2021 FD Academy Christmas Challenge is open to all intermediate and advanced players, boys and girls from all schools and clubs in the city of Shanghai, where participants receive training, participate in skill challenges and compete in a tournament.

For the tournament, teams are created during practice, then they play round-robin-style games, with qualifying rounds and the final on the last day of camp. So it is of utmost importance that players attend all camp days to get the best out of this event. Scan the QR on the flyer above to sign up with friends, and enjoy this experience together.

For more information click here

Shanghai City Ballet Winter Dance Camp

728731176.jpg

Shanghai City Ballet was founded in 2013 with the aim of providing quality dance education to the Shanghai community. Following the curriculum of the Royal Academy of Dance, as well as BBO, ISTD and PBT, their program is designed to provide students with a safe and fun environment to learn, grow and improve their dance skills.

SCB’s Winter Dance Camp is a great way for dancers to learn, explore and socialize during the winter break. Classes are for dancers aged 3-6 and 7-11 and cover a range of styles. It is designed for dancers of all skill levels and levels.

Scan the QR code on the poster above for more information. And mention this post for a 10% discount on their winter camp!

Tennis line Winter Camp 2021

New.jpg

Tennisline organizes an intensive two-week tennis camp for children aged 4-10 years on indoor courts in Puxi. Classes are led by qualified overseas coaches in a circuit style game format, with a wide variety of exercises to maximize fun and engagement based on the ITF curriculum. At the end of the camp, each participant receives a progress report with diploma. There is also a Tennisline welcome bag for every child! Places are limited, so register as soon as possible. Scan the QR code on the flyer above to register.

For more information click here

Great kids club and academy

444591532.jpg
1934149791.jpg

Awesome Kids Club in Jing’an and Awesome Kids Academy in Putuo host camps full of festive hands-on fun, exploring the holiday season through art, music, science and lots of playtime.

For more information about AKC in Jing’an Click here

For more information about AKA in Putuo Click Here

Do you want to promote your camp?

For any questions, please contact us by email at: [email protected]hatsmags.com and via WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Awesome Kids Academy]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ http://www.thatsmags.com/shanghai/post/33717/5-fantastic-kid-s-camps-to-fill-the-winter-break-with-fun

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: