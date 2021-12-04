WVU fights in four sets at NCAA tournament





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. The West Virginia University women’s volleyball team fell Friday night in Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, at Memorial Coliseum. The Mountaineers failed to beat the Fighting Illini in set scores of 23-25, 25-12, 25-22 and 25-20. The Mountaineers earned their first-ever bid in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. “Congratulations Illinois on your progress”, coach Reed Sunahara said. “It’s not the way we wanted to finish, but I’m proud of our players and our program to get to the tournament and get this far. They made history and I’m proud of them for working hard and giving us brought here.” “ West Virginia was led by fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Elo , who recorded her 12th double-double of the season, with 19 kills and 12 digs. In addition, four Mountaineers counted double-digit scores, including senior setter Lacey Zerwas , who provided 45 assists, while senior outside hitter Kristin Lux 12 kills added to the match. Fifth year senior libero Alexa Hasting counted 26 digs, and sophomores outside hitter Skye Stokes 11 excavations registered. WVU finished the game with .184, with 52 kills and six team blocks. The Mountaineers opened the game with an early 10-3 lead. Illinois used a 3-0 scoring run to make it 10-6. The teams traded points until the Fighting Illini took a 13-11 lead. The teams exchanged the lead, but a 4-0 run by WVU gave the Mountaineers a 25-23 set. Illinois used a 5-0 scoring run to open set two. They took an early 11-4 lead. A pair of strong scoring runs gave Illinois set two, 25-12. UI opened set three, but WVU responded with a kill. Illinois took the lead 5-3. West Virginia fought back with a 3-0 scoring run to take the 6-5 lead. The Fighting Illini used a 9-1 scoring run to take the lead back, 15-9. The teams traded scoring runs, but UI held the lead, 23-16. A 5-0 Mountaineer scoring run brought the Mountaineers in two runs, but Illinois won set three 25-22. Lux opened set four with a kill and the teams traded points. A 3-0 run gave West Virginia the lead, 7-5, but Illinois followed with a run of its own to take the lead, 8-7. An 8-0 scoring run by UI extended the lead. Illinois made it 24-18, but West Virginia wasn’t ready to give up. The Mountaineers held on for two more runs, but fell 25-20 in the final set. WVU started the tournament this fall 19-9, good for a third place in the Big 12 Conference. The squad went 8-8 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineer’s hard work this season has paid off. West Virginia opened the season 10-0 for the first time since 2017, beating number 23 Michigan in a game on September 3. The team earned its first Iowa State win and a season sweep over Oklahoma for the first time in program history. . For more information about the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball onTwitter,Instagramandfacebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2021/12/3/volleyball-wvu-battles-in-four-sets-at-ncaa-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos