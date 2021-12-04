Cricket: Ajaz Patel shines for Black Caps, but India wins day one of second test

Ajaz Patel shines for Black Caps, but India makes it to the first day of the second test. Video / Air Sports

Playing their first Test in Mumbai since 2016, India was looking for a dominant opening day against the Black Caps, but they were dented by a New Zealander who felt right at home.

Born in Mumbai and raised in India’s largest city until he was eight, spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all four wickets as India reached 221-4 on stumps on the first day of the second Test.

It was still India’s day winning the toss helped significantly with opener Mayank Agarwal anchoring the innings to reach undefeated stumps at 120, alongside Wriddhiman Saha at 25.

Mayank Agarwal from India celebrates a century of scoring. Photo / AP

But Patel’s one-man show saved the Black Caps from serious trouble after a test start that couldn’t have been much worse.

First came the news already known within the team but brought to the public before the toss that Captain Kane Williamson was out of this test, and likely to come again, with a flare-up from his ongoing elbow injury.

If that came as a surprise to India, they had plenty of time to stew on it, with the first session being washed out due to a wet outfield.

Kane Williamson retired with an elbow injury. Photo / Photo Sport

Stand-in captain Tom Latham then promptly lost the toss, acknowledging that he would have preferred to hit first, but oh well, it was the breaks, and two and a half hours after the scheduled start, he led his party into the park in search of quick wickets.

Twenty-seven overs later, India was 80-0, and the inspiration for the thrilling first test draw seemed further afield than the teams’ 1,300km journey from Kanpur to Mumbai.

However, one man who enjoyed that journey was Patel, who before the test spoke passionately about what it meant to him to play in his hometown.

And when he first played for some of the family members, Patel made them proud, with a stunning spell of three wickets in two overs, putting the Black Caps back into the fray.

Ajaz Patel took all four wickets on day one for the Black Caps. Photo / AP

From 80-0 India dropped to 80-3 with Patel claiming scalps any spinner would be proud of as he bagged Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Every wicket had its own quirk. Gill should have been out of a ball earlier, only to Tom Blundell missed a stumping, but Patel cleared him on the next throw, pulling the opener into a jab that went to Ross Taylor on slip.

The same situation played out in his next over, with a big lbw appeal to Pujara receiving an unsuccessful rating, before Patel hit the next ball again, with Pujara coming off the field but only managing to contain himself when the ball spun on the stumps.

Pujara was gone for a duck, and four balls later Kohli too, with the returning captain lbw stuck. A confident review led to a lengthy third umpire trial, but replays weren’t decisive as to whether the ball hit a pad or a bat first, and an animated Kohli finally had to trudge off.

Suddenly, with a spell of 8-7-2-3, Patel had saved the blush from a poor start to the innings, in which Kyle Jamieson had his worst opening spell of his glittering short career, Tim Southee couldn’t find the first test magic, and Will Somerville was terrible.

Indian Mayank Agarwal played aggressively. Photo / AP

Somerville was a controversial shot against Neil Wagner, and perhaps Patel proved that loading spinners was the right decision, with more turn and bounce on day one than Kanpur.

But Somerville wasn’t the man to pull it out, going for 46 runs from eight off-key overs, with Agarwal being particularly brutal in sending Somerville’s poor deliveries crushing him for 26 runs from 31 balls. He smoked 14 fours and four sixs, with India bashing six sixes as they kept the run rate flowing, regularly down the lane to the slower bowlers to keep the pressure on.

Jamieson improved after a quirky opening spell and Southee were tight and tidy, but Somerville’s sloppiness and a lack of incision from Daryl Mitchell Williamson and Rachin Ravindra’s replacements meant Agarwal kept the innings together after Patel’s procession and his fourth test century with 196 balls.

The hometown hero wasn’t finished, though, and still managed to finish another 80-run tie, knocking out first test star Shreyas Iyer for 18 with a ball that Iyer shoved on the top of his pad, while Blundell casually emerged from behind the stumps pocketing a simple catch.

Tom Blundell takes the catch to remove Indian Shreyas Iyer. Photo / AP

Unfortunately for New Zealand, that was the last wicket to fall. In the final session, 110 runs were added for Iyer’s loss alone, with Saha excellently protecting a long tail to ensure India maintained a comfortable position on the stumps.

As in the first Test, early wickets on day two will see the Black Caps storming back into the game, but for that to happen, more bowlers will need to adapt to the conditions and start to feel at home.