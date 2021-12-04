5 more big recruiting goals for the Wisconsin football team

The Wisconsin soccer team may not play in the Big Ten Championship this weekend, but the coaching staff will still be busy. They have yet to recruit for their class in 2022 and home visits are now a priority.

The Badgers’ class for 2022 is a smaller class this year, with only 13 committed players so far. They currently rank 43rd nationally and 9th in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. The Badgers have also committed a few walk-ons, but they’re not done adding players yet. There are still a handful of players trying to get the Badgers, including three in-state 4-star recruits.

Here are five players the Wisconsin soccer team still wants to add to the 2022 league.

1. OL Carson Hinzman

Carson Hinzman is currently the highest-rated uncommitted player in the state of Wisconsin, according to 247Sports. . The four-star lineman is expected to play on the inside of the offensive line in college.

He has more than 20 scholarship offers from Division 1 schools, from schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, and more.

Early thoughts were that Hinzman would be a slam dunk for the Wisconsin football team, but the state of Ohio is in the midst of his recruitment and is considered a serious threat. Badger247’s Evan Flood still thinks Wisconsin is in a pretty good position for Hinzman.

2. OL Billy Schrauth

Billy Schrauth’s recruiting is probably one of the craziest recruits the badgers have had in a while. Like Hinzman, Schrauth is a 4-star offensive lineman from the state of Wisconsin. He has a final four from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. But his recruiting really comes down to Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

For a while it felt like he was a heavy Notre Dame lean. But over the summer, Schrauth had a great visit to Wisconsin, and the Badgers were suddenly seen as the favorite and some think he was even quietly devoted to the Badgers.

Then something changed again. He started to visit Notre Dame more often and the reporters from Notre Dame suddenly started to feel a lot better about the chances of the Irish.

Evan Flood still thinks Wisconsin is in the right place with him, as his crystal ball is still in Wisconsin’s favor.

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame, many people thought that would increase Wisconsin’s chances, but with Tommy Rees, the OC of Notre Dame, who resided in South Bend, perhaps not much changes.

Things can get crazy in the next two weeks. Schrauth is expected to sign with a team by the early signing period (December 15), so his decision is likely to be made in a week or two.

3. RAND Isaac Hamm

Isaac Hamm is another in-state 4 star player. Sun Prairie’s defensive end was also considered a slam dunk, but his recruiting has gone pretty quiet lately. He can wait until after the early signing period, which may not be good news for Wisconsin.

He’s made visits to Wisconsin and Louisville, but rumor has it that an offer from the state of Michigan could change things. He might be waiting for that.

As always, Paul Chryst will not pressure Hamm to make a decision. So this recruitment may take longer than the others.

4. RB Jaydn Ott

Jaydn Ott is a player that I think the Badgers still have a good shot at. The California recruit has been visiting USC for the past few weeks, but with USC making the coaching switch to Lincoln Riley, that could be about to change.

You could argue that Ott would rather go to USC with Riley in charge now, but once Riley left Oklahoma many of his recruits rose again, including 5-star running back Ralek Brownalso from California. Brown just committed to USC, so that might be one less option for Ott and a big plus for the Badgers.

I think Wisconsin will be with his recruit to the end.

5. S Koen Entringer

Koen Entringer is a safety from Michigan and a teammate of a newly committed linebacker, Aiden Vaughan. Entringer is a 3 star safety and has 17 Division 1 offerings. His list includes schools such as Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland, and Utah.

The Badgers were in a pretty good spot with Entringer, but the Michigan Wolverines have been getting into recruiting lately and now it seems a little more unknown.

Entringer would be a nice piece to add to the Wisconsin football team’s secondary, but we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks as he’s expected to move his bet closer to the signing date.