Tennis: Croatia beat Serbia to reach Davis Cup final, tennis news and top stories
MADRID (AFP) – Croatia have reached the Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic defeated Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 and 6-1 in a decisive doubles, leaving the two former winners of the competition 2 on Friday. 1 against Serbia (December 3).
The Croats will compete in the showpiece on Sunday with Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation, who will meet in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Borna Gojo put Croatia ahead with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Dusan Lajovic in the opening rubber before Djokovic restored the balance and pushed Marin Cilic aside 6-4 6-2.
Krajinovic’s late inclusion in the crunch encounter was a surprise move by Serbian team captain Viktor Troicki, who doubles the teams alone, specialist Nikola Cacic.
The Serbs held their own against the world number one Mektic and Pavic early on, but Krajinovic faltered in the final game of the opening set after dropping his serve when Mektic fired a forehand through the middle.
Mektic and Pavic’s superior movement and volley made the difference, as their class showed in the second set, with the Serbian duo holding off after a bright start.
It’s a great win against a strong team, Pavic said after the Croat danced on the pitch in delight. We are super happy to be in the final and were ready.
Mektic added: Novak showed why he is the best player in the world, but there are four people on the field in doubles and we played a great game.
They served very well in the first set, but we took advantage of their level which dropped a bit in the second.
driver’s seat
Gojo put Croatia in the driver’s seat when he defeated Lajovic after a magnificent blowback to give the world No. 279 his third win of the year against better-ranked opponents.
The outcome proved crucial in the draw as Gojo overwhelmed world number 33 Lajovic, and emerged as the top team captain Vedran Martics sleeve in the Croatian race to the final.
Lajovic appeared to have gained the upper hand as he rallied to take the opening set as he fought back from 4-2 and 40-down on Gojos service, but the 23-year-old Croat was unfazed and emphatically turned the tide.
Gojo raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and, after breaking the serve to take a 4-2 lead after Lajovic hit back, tied the scores thanks to a big serve and stabbing baseline shots who kept Lajovic on the back foot.
It was a one-way street in the third set as Gojo mounted the pressure and stormed into a 4-0 lead, sparking joy among Croatian fans as he ended the match with a service winner.
The pressure in this league is much greater for everyone and I have had some big wins playing my best tennis here, but the most important thing is that I got the points for the team, Gojo said in an interview on the court.
Djokovic wins
Djokovic went on to keep Serbian hopes alive, having saved four break points in the final game of the opening set after Cilic made a double foul to give the world number one the lead.
The Croat saved a break in the opening game of the second, but Djokovic moved a few gears to sideline Cilic for his 19th consecutive singles win in the competition.
After saving all eight breakpoints he faced in the match, while also racking up four aces, Djokovic sealed the win after Cilic sent a forehand across the baseline.
But Djokovic then admitted that Serbia would always struggle in the decisive rubber.
Playing doubles is completely different from singles. I don’t play doubles much and played against the best doubles (team) in the world, he had said.
Djokovic showed no signs of fatigue against Mektic and Pavic with a thunderous serve and some fine starting shots, but Serbia’s challenge fell apart after they dropped the opening set.
He slammed his racket in frustration as the Croats broke serve again in the fourth game of the second set before running off to cause joyous celebrations among their fans.
