Junior Hockey World Cup: German foals use their bigger physique to end India’s title defense in semi-finals

Without the dozens of Junior World Cup brandings around the rim of the stadium, it would have been easy to mistake this for a men-to-boys match. At least that’s how it felt as the two teams lined up for the anthems, almost giving the impression that they were ordered to stand in descending order of their height, starting with Germany.

The noticeable difference in physique, with some German players being a head taller than their Indian counterparts, became more pronounced as the game began. When Vishnukant Singh tried to steam the ball through the midfield, Mario Schachner simply jumped forward and used his long reach to snatch the ball without fuss, almost as if he were stealing candy from a child.

Minutes later, when striker Uttam Singh tried to play a lobed pass to defeat the two men coming at him, one of them, Erik Kleinlein, simply raised his stick and intercepted the ball in the air with such ease that one took pity on Uttam.

Rahul Kumar Rajbhar got some space on the right and went one-on-one with German goalkeeper Anton Brinckman. He defeated Brinckman with a dribble and passed him. But the goalkeeper, who was on his knees, used his massive wingspan to tackle the Indian attacker and regain possession.

This remained the pattern for the entire first half, a period decided in the semi-finals of the Junior World Cup hockey between India and Germany. Making the most of their height, the six-time champions finished the host nation’s title defense with an easy 4-2 win. The margin could have been a lot bigger if Germany had converted the three clear chances that came their way in the first 30 minutes.

Succumb to bullying

With their tight man-to-man game, Germany would always be an uneasy opponent for India. But few thought it would get this brutal. There were shadows of the German side that lost to India in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in their junior team that decimated India with their fighting spirit.

(Twitter/Hockey India)

Both German teams in Tokyo and here in Bhubaneswar used their physiques to bully the Indians, especially in midfield. At the Olympics, the Indian seniors were able to give it back and make a comeback after trailing 3-1. However, the juniors succumbed to their constant, relentless and in-your-face aggression.

It is what it is, they pushed us but that’s what you get at this level, said India coach Graham Reid after the game. That’s why strength and conditioning are so important. We have tactics (to counter that), we have to keep improving.

Players from India have often been at a height disadvantage while playing against European opponents. They almost always denied that with their superior stick skills and speed. On Friday they couldn’t use all their skills.

One of the easiest ways to nullify the physical factor is to receive the ball and immediately step out of the defenders’ zone. You’re just going out of their reach, Reid said. We couldn’t.

India is a team that likes to counter-attack, rather than taking the initiative in a match. Against Germany, who played a half-court press and waited for their half for India to make a move, the Indians were forced out of their comfort zone.

Midfield suffocation

The Germans overrun the midfield and forced India to the sidelines. Indians seemed so preoccupied with keeping an arm’s length away from the Germans that they were unable to make the right decisions whether to shoot, find foot or dribble.

The extra second they spent on the ball gave Germany plenty of time to use their long reach and grab possession. Germany defended in groups of two, putting additional pressure on the Indian players and barely a tackle went wrong.

(Twitter/Hockey India)

This was crucial as it helped them keep India away from their D. India had half as many circle penetrations compared to Germany and avoiding penalty corners which was the strength of the hosts.

And the moment they won the ball, Germany launched air passes to the other half of the field, where the attackers would use their strength to outsmart the Indian defence.

One of the hallmarks of India after its opening defeat to France was the calmness with which the defense handled situations under high pressure. While Canada and Poland didn’t put the rear guard to the test, the defense led by Sanjay Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach and Sharda Nand Tiwari made a remarkable shift against Belgium to reach a quarter-final.

The way India defended against Germany was in stark contrast to the match in Belgium. The passes lacked punch and were easily intercepted, they made unusual trapping errors and the weak left wing opened time and again.

These were the same problem areas for India against France, which they will face in Sunday’s match for third place. Against them, in the opening match, India’s biggest curse was the lack of match practice.

They simply fell short against Germany. Pretty literally.