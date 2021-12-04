Novak Djokovic season over, Serbia defeated Croatia in Davis Cup





Novak Djokovic’s dream of adding a second Davis Cup to his 20 Grand Slam titles was shattered on Friday when Serbia was defeated by Croatia in the semi-final. Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic lost 7-5, 6-1 to the best Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the Olympic and Wimbledon champions, in the decisive doubles. Croatia, the winners of the 2005 and 2018 Davis Cups, will face Russia or Germany in Sunday’s final. Djokovic had previously defeated Marin Cilic for the 18th time to keep Serbia alive. The world number one, unbeaten in singles in the tournament since 2011, triumphed 6-4, 6-2 to tie Serbia 1-1. It was his 19th consecutive win in Davis Cup singles. In the opening rubber, with a low 279 place, Borna Gojo took a surprise victory over world number 33 Dusan Lajovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Cilic, a former number three in the world who is now at 30, took eight break points on Djokovic’s service, but was unable to convert any. A defeat to Serbia meant Djokovic closed his season in 2021 after painfully missing a male player’s first Grand Slam calendar in more than half a century when he lost the US Open final. His hopes for a first gold medal in singles were also dashed in Tokyo. However, he still finished the year with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Slams, claimed the world rankings for the seventh time at the end of the year and will be in the top tier for a total of 350 weeks on Monday. Djokovic has also expanded his record Masters collection to 37 titles. Gojo has played well above his world rankings in the tournament so far and showed real courage against Lajovic to come back from a set-down, especially after letting a 4-2 and 40-0 lead slip away in the first set and 17 of the next lost 18 points. He also defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego (27) in the quarterfinals and Australian Alexei Popyrin (67) in the group stage. “In the first set I was leading 4-2 40-0, I was in control, I slipped in that game there. I got a little bit on my own, but then the captain and the teams and the fans got me again on,” said Gojo. “Obviously the Davis Cup is a special competition where the pressure is on everyone and I got to play some of my best tennis here at this tournament. “I’m very happy to have had those big wins, ranking wise, but for me it’s more important that I got the point for the team.” Croatia had lost both previous encounters with their Balkan neighbours. promoted The first came in Split in 2010 when Serbia won 4-1 in the quarter-finals en route to winning the competition. They also romped to a 5-0 win in 2015. Topics mentioned in this article

