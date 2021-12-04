Volleyball still dances; Outerwear Michigan 3-2





Next game: at #1 Louisville 4-12-2021 | 6 p.m. LOUISVILLE, KY – – We’re going to round two! Win No. 30 for the Ball State women’s volleyball team was a big one. In fact, it was the biggest in nearly 30 years as the Cardinals (30-3) took their 20th straight win with a 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8) win. over Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. “We’re going to the second round!”#We are flying I #ChirpChirp pic.twitter.com/BZIcr5L1ZC Ball State Volleyball ?? (@BallStateWVB) December 4, 2021 “It’s hard to put into words how we feel right now,” head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said. “I’m just super proud of my team. We came out and played like we’ve played all year, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of. They really embraced the moment and took joy in it.” It was the third NCAA tournament win in the program’s history and the first since the Cardinals won against Loyola in the opening round of the 1995 event at Worthen Arena. We go on??#YourCardinals grab a 3-2 #WIN over Michigan in the first round of the @NCAAVolleyball Championship@MariePlitt with a MONSTER MATCH, which beats a career of 20 kills back TOMORROW at 6p#ChirpChirp | #We are flying | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/aE1L9c9eSj Ball State Volleyball ?? (@BallStateWVB) Dec 3, 2021 The lead path for the explosive Ball State violation, which hit .237 for the night, was junior middle Marie Plitt who smashed a career high of 20 kills and led all players with an attack percentage of .515 (20-3-33). In all, four Cardinals reached double figures to help the Cardinals match the longest streak of wins in the history of the program. Graduate student outside hitter Jaclyn Bulmahn was second in squad with 15 kills, while junior middle Lauren Gilliland and junior opposite Natalie Mitchem added 11 each. Gilliland, who also had a team-high five total blocks, would be the biggest banger of the night by ending the game and kicking off Ball State’s victory celebration. We’re going to ROUND 2 of the @NCAAVolleyball Championship after this murder of @10lauren!!!#ChirpChirp | #We are flying | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/FHIu4rmWRY Ball State Volleyball ?? (@BallStateWVB) Dec 3, 2021 As strong as BSU’s offense was, the defense was just as good, limiting the nation’s 38th-place finisher to a score of .158 (51-25-165). The Wolverines (18-12) went into the night, hitting .254 as a team. “There were times when this race mimicked a lot of different situations we were in all year, and I felt like we reacted just like we did all year,” Phillips said. “That’s a sign of great leadership, good experience and just mentally strong players. It feels great to be in this position and I’m really proud.” He led an impressive performance in the backcourt, where the Cardinals outmaneuvered Michigan 84 to 64, was junior Havyn Gates who tied for match-high honors with a Ball State career-high 20 digs. Free Junior Maggie Huber added 19 digs and served three of BSU’s five aces, while junior outside Natalie Risic and senior defensive specialist Cathryn Starck recorded 17 and 12 excavations respectively. Connecting it all was Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year setter Megan Wielonskiz , who racked up 52 assists to lead BSU to its 32nd match hitting over .200 in 33 total games this season. She also counted nine digs, three kills, an ace and a block assistant in another solid all-around performance. The attack in Michigan was tempered by Paige Jones who made a team-best 16 kills. Jess Mruzik was second on the squad with 13, while Hannah Grant tied for match-high honors with 20 digs. The Wolverines were able to outsmart the Cardinals (11 to 8) and beat them (10 to 5), but BSU’s tenacious defense and solid offense withstood nearly every Michigan strike in the game. The Ball State women’s volleyball team plays the winner of the No. 1 Louisville vs. UIC in Saturday’s second round at 6 p.m. at UofL’s L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

