Djokovic still hesitant about playing at Australian Open





Novak Djokovic is still unsure whether he will participate in the 2022 Australian Open, but will make a decision soon, the world number one said after Serbia’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday. . Croatia beat Serbia in doubles to reach Davis Cup final Djokovic, 34, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with his father Srdjan telling Serbia’s Prva television last week that the world’s top-ranked player was likely to withdraw from the tournament. “I know what you want to ask, but I’m not going to answer you tonight,” Djokovic told a virtual press conference after being asked about when he can be expected back on track. “Obviously Australia is just around the corner, so you’ll know soon. “I will use the next few days to recover and forget about tennis. I am very tired of this season and this whole year. I need some time with the family now and see what the future holds,” he added. to. Australia’s vaccine mandate is not to ‘blackmail’ Djokovic minister The organizers of the first Grand Slam of the season at Melbourne Park have said all players must be vaccinated to participate in what Srdjan Djokovic called ‘blackmail’. State Victoria’s Secretary of State for Sport Martin Pakula dismissed the criticism. Should Djokovic miss the January 17-30 event, he has won a record nine times, he will miss a chance to top the men’s all-time list of great winners as he is level with his colleagues Rafa Nadal at 20 Grand Slams and Roger Federer. Djokovic looked grim after his valiant attempt to propel Serbia’s 2010 champions to the Davis Cup final fell short against traditional rivals and two-time former winners Croatia, who won the decisive doubles to take a 2-1 overall win. Croatia clashes in Sunday’s showpiece with Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation, who meet in the other semifinal on Saturday.

