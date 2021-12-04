Sports
What Does the MLB Lockdown Mean for the Toronto Blue Jays?
Just after midnight on December 2, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to fans announcing that the league’s owners had locked out the players.
Baseball’s top corporate reporters have been discussing the reasons for the lockout all winter, and some of my colleagues have done a great job of figuring out where we’re from and the issues at stake in collective bargaining.
The lockout has an importance and an impact that will transcend any team or subject, but for a Toronto crowd, here are a few ways baseball’s ninth shutdown could affect the Blue Jays:
Freeze transaction
The most immediate impact of the work stoppage is the freeze on major league transactions. After a fleury of signings, we hit a wall. The 2021 MLB Rule 5 draft has been “deferred indefinitely” and teams may not sign, release or trade players until a new CBA is reached.
Training, rehabilitation and training out of season
Another direct result of the ban is the cessation of MLB players training in team facilities and training with team personnel.
With this week’s shutdown coming as no surprise, most teams worked with players to develop off-season routines and plans ahead of Thursday’s shutdown. This interruption is particularly disruptive to players recovering from injuries, as staff and players will not be able to provide updates or ask questions during the lockout.
“It’s a legal matter,” Manfred said when asked about the contact between team doctors, trainers and players at a press conference on Thursday.
Minor league players not on 40-man rosters, however, are still allowed to use club facilities and rehab with team staff.
Season and program of 2022
As players and owners negotiate the future of the sport, I’m sure most fans are mostly concerned about possible missed games in 2022.
This CBA was due to expire on December 1 to reduce the chances that a work stoppage would affect actual baseball games, but if the lockout continues, spring practice and regular-season games could be jeopardized. Assuming at least three weeks of spring training is required, a CBA should be agreed in the first week of March to avoid any possibility of regular season delays or cancellations.
If the lockout continues into the 2022 season, MLB players would not be paid during the work stoppage.
Changes to Player Compensation
Getting players paid earlier in their careers is one of the top priority issues the union is bringing to the table in these CBA negotiations.
Current arbitration and pre-arb systems objectively suppress the earning potential of some of the game’s youngest stars and prevent some players from ever earning significant money from their baseball careers.
At the very least, there will be adjustments to MLB’s compensation structure, and there’s a chance the whole system will be turned upside down with radical changes affecting every team in the league.
The service time loopholes could be closed, arbitration could start earlier, or free agency could come sooner for experienced players, all of which would change the future salaries and team control of some of Toronto’s young core.
Expansion play-offs?
Missing the playoffs by just one game last season, an expanded postseason format could be particularly attractive and impactful for the 2022 Blue Jays.
The league has proposed a 14-team play-off with division winners choosing their opponents in a three-game wildcard matchup, each ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The union offered a 12-team extended playoff that included reshuffling to two divisions per league (an eight-team and a seven-team division), according to Jeff Passan.
With both sides of the playoff expansion draft negotiations, it seems almost inevitable that the 10-team MLB postseason will soon be a thing of the past.
Other possible rule changes
While Manfred suggested that rule changes “have been set aside in an effort to come to an agreement,” there are a number of rule and logistical adjustments at his press conference earlier this week that could creep into the game as soon as possible. year.
There has been talk of an international draft, with the bonus pool system in which the Jays Gabriel Moreno and Vlad Guerrero Jr. signed was deleted. Changes on the field such as a pitch clock, the universal DH, banning or suppressing field shifts, and robot umpires are other rule changes that could also come from baseball in the future.
H/T Jeff Passan, Jesse Rogers, Shi Davidi, Chris Halicke, Evan Drellich, Ken Rosenthal
