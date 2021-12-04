Covid-19: Vaccine Mandate Protesters Force To Stop Children’s Cricket Match





Coaches and parents are angry that vaccine-mandated protesters have forced young cricketers to abandon their match at Auckland’s Domain. Protesters from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom and Rights Coalition could be seen standing over and on the fields as they gathered for a protest on Saturday. While the numbers were smaller than previous protests by the same group, they still caused enough trouble to call off at least one game. It’s certainly not cricket, said Cornwall Cricket Club coach Peter Burton. READ MORE:

Abigail Dougherty / Stuff Anti-vaccination protesters have gathered on the Auckland Domain, forcing young cricketers off their fields. He said parents lined the boundary of the field to keep the protesters at bay, but it hadn’t stopped them from pedaling through the game. Auckland Cricket had fully booked the grounds for the cricketers’ first games of the season, but the protesters did not share that same thought, Burton said. It’s their first game of hardball cricket and we’ve got all that stuff, and the guys are just trying to get on with their game. One of the parents said he thought the game couldn’t go on much longer because the game next to theirs had already been canceled. Abigail Dougherty / Stuff Karen James and her son, Luke, at a cricket match at the Auckland Domain, which was disrupted by protesters. Karen James, whose son played in the game that had to be abandoned, said it wasn’t fair for the game to be cancelled. Her son, Luke, had just started batting, but the rest of the boys were playing and didn’t come out. She said it was ironic that the protesters were standing up for greater freedoms when they are destroying the children’s freedom. The Auckland Crickets Community cricket director, Dean Bartlett, said they had since offered the teams alternative venues if they felt unsafe or unable to play due to the disturbances. Abigail Dougherty / Stuff The protest on Saturday was smaller than previous municipalities. Protests have continued in the Auckland Domain since October, with the largest drawing crowds of more than 5,000. Having previously protested lockdowns, the protesters have now turned their sights on the Covid Protection Framework and vaccine passport system, which they say is discriminatory. The protesters waving placards and flags have since left for a march, which started around noon. Abigail Dougherty / Stuff Protesters march through Auckland Domain on Saturday, December 4. Inspector Beth Houliston told: stuff the protest was peaceful, with no arrests or incidents other than traffic disruptions. The event was initiated by the group founded by Destiny Church pastor Tamaki, although he was not at the protest on Saturday. He was charged with violating a Covid-19 warrant after the initial protest, and later for violating his bail terms after showing up at subsequent rallies when ordered not to.

