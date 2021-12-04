RPI hockey locked out by Quinnipiac





TROY For the third game in a row, the RPI hockey team battled a ranked opponent for 60 minutes and was there at the end with a shot at a draw and possibly a game win.

For the third time in a row, the Engineers failed to equalize and suffered another well-played but unbearable defeat.

Michael Lombardis goal in the first period gave Quinnipiac an early lead and sophomore goalkeeper Yaniv Perets ensured it held up as the Bobcats added a late empty goal en route to a 2-0 win over RPI on Friday at Houston Field House. After a couple of 2-1 losses last weekend against then 18th-ranked Northeastern, RPI (6-8-2, 3-4-0) Quinnipiac (11-1-3, 4-0-1) evenly played the entire game before you fall short. I thought it was a tight, well played game, well run, two teams playing hard, said RPI coach Dave Smith. They found one and we didn’t. A brief summary is probably best. I think in the second period we hit a couple of posts, had the puck behind the keeper but not over the goal line. I thought our guys were fighting hard and doing everything we wanted to do, just find a way to score. The Engineers applied pressure late in the third period when Jack Brackett had two good looks with just over two minutes left, but was denied by Perets, who has conceded nine goals in ten games played with five shutouts this season. . Brackett found room in the slot after a feed from John Beaton from the side of the Bobcats net before Perets slid forward to make the save and stop Brackett’s subsequent try of the rebound. I was just trying to make that second try, trailing by one with two minutes to go, just trying to throw everything on the net, Brackett said. I was lucky enough to get that chance up front, it just didn’t go into it for me. In the first period, Lombardi Engineers defender Mason challenged Klee for the puck at the Bobcats’ blue line before taking possession down the left side of the ice. Lombardi had a pass on the RPI defenders when he sliced ​​across the ice in front of Engineers goalkeeper Linden Marshall before backhanding the puck into the net with 7 minutes and 28 seconds left in the game.

In general, they score one early, that’s the difference in the game, Smith said. It wasn’t anyone’s fault, they were just using one game. RPI tried 42 shots to 31 for Quinnipiac, but ended up with 18 shots on target, partly due to the Bobcats blocking 13 shots. It’s a thin line between a rut and a groove. I want us to remember these moments, Smith said. We did a lot of things really well, played hard, played together. No goals were scored. No power play goal, no timed goal at all. When those things come, we can’t lose what we currently have and that’s how you turn a rut into a groove, into a streak. Is there frustration? Yes, because our boys want to win games. I want to turn that frustration into fuel. Team captain Ture Linden also mentioned frustration within the team but expects them to be ready for another challenge against Princeton on Saturday. were frustrated. Did the right things, fought hard, just didn’t find the back of the net, Linden said. I am proud of the way we defend and fight. One game can make all the difference and we wanted to make that extra game, throw in the puck, screen the keeper and score a foul.

