Issues Happening in Nigerian Sports A mixed grill! –Odegbami writes

Nigerian sport is on hiatus. With the apparent lull in sporting activities across the country, this is what it looks like. Covid-19 is not going away and is not helping things at all.

Apart from that, the global environment is pregnant with desperate news of serious and unending crises and conflicts – political, economic, social, health, cultural and even spiritual.

There seems to be no cure in sight, of grand scheme or design, to put in place structures and policies to exploit the opportunities that abound in this industry, despite the evidence all over the global sports theater.

Sports may be a $4 trillion industry, but it’s still virgin in many parts of Africa, including Nigeria, where the industry hasn’t even surfaced yet. Despite the best intentions of the current Minister of Sport, the sports vessel continues to rock, tilt and sing precariously, side to side in dangerous waters.

But to the undefined spirit of resilience of Nigerians, their country would have fallen from the precarious edge of a cliff where it had continued to perch precariously into the abyss of despair below. They master the art of staying alive, scarred but fearless, still high in the global index of the world’s happiest people.

Sport has no immunity to the common condition.

Gernot Rohr must not go!

Take football for example. After the angry outcry that followed the Super Eagles’ performance some two weeks ago, it’s hard to believe that the German coach, who should have been history by now, is still straddling the Nigerian football scene, and the world is not perish.

Nigeria is like a pregnant woman who, after giving birth to her baby, quickly forgets the painful experience and returns to the procreation bed with a smile.

Two weeks after all the noise about Gernot Rohr’s firing, discussions about how to do it without collateral damage are still going on, even though the man remains on the saddle and has returned to his summer job in Europe. He has reportedly even sent the list of players he would bring to AFCON to his employers, the NFF.

It will come as no surprise that the German will lead the Super Eagles to Qatar in November next year. As for AFCON, that’s already a fait accompli.

Endless NBBF crisis

When the crisis in the Nigerian basketball federation reached a nerve-wracking point a few weeks ago, everyone thought the world was going to end. The last term of office ended with no elections being held, and the Ministry of Sports stepped in and created a concierge committee, embraced by all, to prevent a vacuum in governance and a collapse of law and order. It was thought that the end of the crisis was in sight.

It is now several weeks later. The mandate of the Concierge Committees has ended. Elections have not been held. Old and buried crises have revived their ugly heads. FIBA, the International Organization of Basketball, is involved in the struggle and is violating its own fundamental rule, non-interference by third parties.

FIBA has seized the opportunity created by the notification to it of a third party (the Ministry of Sports) to violate its own rule and interfere in the affairs of an independent member. Or how do you define the threat from FIBA ​​and its instructions to a non-existent board about when and by what instrument (by statutes) an election by its independent member should be held?

The ministry continues to make the fundamental mistake of communicating directly with FIBA, trying to make them understand the reasons for the ministry’s interference. That is certainly not the way to go, as FIBA’s recent response to the ministry confirms.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria’s special environment, the Ministry of Sports is not a third party, but an engaged key stakeholder, and their role and place are enshrined in its statutes. In addition, the authenticity of the constitution to be used dictatorially according to the FIBA ​​is questioned by some legitimate stakeholders, and may not even reflect the fundamental view of the sport of basketball by the country under whose sovereign laws the sports federation must operate, or it doesn’t exist.

Right now, in addition to wanting the Ministry of Sports to surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty to an international organization (a power it lacks), and to create a dangerous primacy that will influence and consume other federations, it must stand up to the blackmailing FIBA, and challenging them for violating their own fundamental rule to interfere in the domestic power struggle in Nigerian basketball.

FIBA should steer clear and let the NBBF solve its own internal problem. The sports ministry should also refrain from direct communication with FIBA ​​and arm them indirectly with the excuse of joining. The Ministry of Sports must take up its role as a legitimate stakeholder and take internal measures to address the issue of this election once and for all, and be damned.

After this, I will not comment further on this particular matter as I am a concerned stakeholder by virtue of my acting presidency of what is probably the largest basketball club in Nigeria. For two years, this crisis has captivated the national game and the lives and careers of basketball players. That must come to an end, but not under the threat of an outside party turned FIBA.

Table tennis lights up Nigerian sports

As these other challenges simmer, a ray of sunshine bursts through the dark clouds to brighten the skies above the Nigerian sport. It came all the way from the blues.

Last week, table tennis came powerfully to the forefront of Nigerian sports, gripping the country’s attention in an unsound grip and serving as a reminder that other minor sports need attention. Table tennis was not unimportant during an era in Nigeria’s sporting history. It competed in popularity and following in the Lagos area with athletics, boxing and basketball.

Last week, the game returned with a bang in the consciousness of Nigerians in faraway Houston, Texas, USA, the site of the just-concluded World Table Tennis Championships.

After his appearance at the Championship, a lone figure has taken the stage of unprecedented achievements from an African by finishing as the 13th best player in the world.

Nigerian Aruna Quadri became the first African in history to reach the quarter-finals of the championship. Indeed, he was only a few unfortunate shots away from a place in the semi-finals, if only he had managed to beat the critters of excitement on previous unprecedented victories and adopted a more conservative style to his young 19-year-old conqueror. tackle from Sweden.

Aruna delivered some of the most memorable performances in the Championship, a brutal, unadulterated, all-attacking play style that left audiences breathless and commentators looking for superlatives to describe it. His performance was a great advertisement for table tennis in the United States and, indeed, for the Third World.

He has written his name in the history books, and at 33 years old and still going strong, he will be there for several more years to inspire a whole new generation of Nigerians to new heights in the world.

As if there is a conspiracy of the elements, even in the administration table tennis stood up to woo numerous Nigerians.

At last count, 4 Nigerians have been appointed to International Table Tennis Federation committees. A Nigerian, former President of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association and the current Executive Vice-President of the African Table Tennis Federation, was also elected the new Vice-President of the International Table Tennis Federation in a landslide victory. He becomes the second Nigerian in history to reach that height after engineer Segun in the 1980s.

So I congratulate Wahid Enitan Oshodi and pray that from his lofty seat he will influence and bring bountiful benefits to table tennis in Africa as a whole, but especially to Nigeria.

