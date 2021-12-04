No. 11 Minnesota Hands Michigan Loss in Series Opener to Yost

Next game: Minnesota 4-12-2021 | 19:00 Big Ten Network

Thomas Bordeleau scored Michigan’s only goal in the third period to avoid a shutout.

Ethan Edwards assisted on Bordeleau’s score for a run in his second game in a row.

noah west made his debut in goal for UM and ended a scoreless third period.

Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena)

Score: #11 Minnesota 5, #3 Michigan 1

Facts: UM (12-5-0, 5-4-0 B1G), UMN (10-7-0, 6-3-0 B1G)

Next UM event: Saturday, November 28 — vs. Minnesota (Yost Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

ANN ARBOR, I. — All eyes were on Yost Ice Arena on Friday night (December 3), but home fans went home unsatisfied when the #3-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team fell 5-1 to 11th-ranked Minnesota.

netminder Erik Portillo hit 17 shots to the side, but allowed five goals before he got to it noah west , who made his debut for the Maize & Blue in the third period, stopping all eight shots he faced.

The Wolverines were outplayed in the opening period, conceding two goals to Minnesota in the space of 1:55 mid-frame before giving up another late score with 19 seconds left.

UM got its first power-play chance of the game 5:25 in the second period. Each unit set up at the end of Minnesota and passed the puck from station to station, but failed to dent the rope.

There was a wild sequence for the Michigan cage after a breakaway with nine minutes left to play, as Steve Holtz rushed back to nix a rebound attempt after Portillo turned the first shot from a darting Gopher forward.

Moments later, the Wolverines closed an offensive zone opportunity when Dylan Duke buried a rebound from the end board. After the Golden Gophers used their timeout to contest the goal for offside, the umpires underwent a video review and determined that another attacker was offside, taking the goal off the backboard and taking the wind out of Michigan’s sails. .

Less than a minute later, Minnesota rounded up a loose puck near the crease to take a 4-0 lead.

With 3:42 to play in the second period, UM started the team’s second power play of the period. For the second time, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize.

Minnesota scored its fifth goal with 1:29 to play in the second period, and after 40 minutes, UM was five behind the Gophers.

Thomas Bordeleau broke the ice for the Wolverines 1:33 into the final period with a handy deflection goal from the netfront area on a point shot from Ethan Edwards . Michael Pastujov also got an assist on the ice-breaking goal. Edwards’ run was his second in as many games.

Looking for a second goal with the end of time, Brendan Brisson fired a one-timer from the right circle that bounced off the far post and into the corner.

As time went on, Minnesota put the finishing touches on a resounding 5-1 win to slide past UM and into first place in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines claimed a small 31-30 advantage in shots on target, but a 0-for-5 night on the power play stunted the team’s momentum at several critical points.

at the loss, Owen Power ‘s eight-game point streak was cut short. In the previous eight games, Power had one goal and 14 assists for 15 points.

On Saturday night (December 4), the Gophers and Wolverines will meet again at Yost Ice Arena to conclude the first series of the year between pre-season picks for Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the conference. The puck drop for the match is set for 7pm and the match will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network with Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch on the phone.