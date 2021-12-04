Sports
Michigan football adds pledges from Zeke Berry, Ethan Burke
The pledges continue to roll in for Michigan football as coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff maintain the momentum of a win over Ohio State last week.
UM picked up verbal promises from four-star safety Zeke Berry of De La Salle High School in California and three star edge rusher Ethan Burke of Westlake High School in Texas. Both players are part of the 2022 recruiting class.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Berry adds some serious shock to Harbaugh’s collection of prospects. Rated the number 18 safety in the country and the 226th best player overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings, Berry held additional scholarships that offer nearly every high-level program on the West Coast: Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, Washington and the state of Arizona, among others. He also held offers from Tennessee, Louisville, and Minnesota.
Berry becomes third-highest-rated prospect in Michigan’s 2022 class behind five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four star wideout Tyler Morris.
While not rated as highly, Burke is a key commitment to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, given the impending departure of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and, most likely, David Ojabo. He joins three-star contender Kevonte Henry as the only edge rushers in the Wolverines’ incoming class.
Burke, who is listed at 6-7 and 225 pounds, chose Michigan over Kansas State, Baylor, Nebraska and Utah, among others. He is the number 38 edge rusher and the number 650 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Berry and Burke’s pledges give UM 20 pledges in the 2022 class. As a whole, the group ranks 13th nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State.
Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.
