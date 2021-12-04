Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800 goals in his career as Manchester United recover from controversy and take down Arsenal
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, including the 800th goal of his career when new interim boss Ralf Rangnick saw Manchester United beat 3-2 in a frenzied encounter at Old Trafford.
The Spanish stopper received treatment for a minor clash with his own team-mate, Fred, and after a long delay, referee Martin Atkinson had no choice but to award the goal as there was no apparent foul involving a visiting player.
Eredivisie
Arsenal fluff their lines at Old Trafford – The Warm-Up
ONE DAY AGO
United were furious but improved as the half went on and Bruno Fernandes marked his 100th appearance for the club with a smart first finish after a neat move on the left.
Suddenly looking much more menacing, the hosts stole forward in the 52nd minute when Ronaldo scored a milestone with a deadly first finish. However, the lead lasted only a few minutes as Martin Odegaard made a similar attempt in the far corner to level Mikel Artetas’ men.
The result means United move up to seventh, while Arsenal remain fifth and miss the chance to break into the top four.
The Red Devils then receive Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal visit Everton on Monday evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates
Image Credit: Getty Images
DISCUSSION POINT
Ronaldo shows Rangnick what he can do in early December stunner. There have been some crazy Premier League goals over the years and Smith-Rowes is a real contender for future quizzes. It was really bizarre and seemed to be the main topic of conversation until the second half happened.
Ronaldo decided he wanted the headlines and helped himself get a brace and another milestone. It was typical of the Portuguese stars’ timing with lots of talk suggesting he wouldn’t fit into Rangnick’s philosophy, and of course the 36-year-old superstar begged to be different.
The Red Devils interim boss may have wondered what he’d been up to as United got off to a slow start, but he really got a taste of the Premier League’s intense passion in the second half as he watched from the stands his work permit approval.
There is clearly plenty of work for him to do in the coming weeks and months, but United are only three points off the top four despite their recent trials and there is certainly a much more positive atmosphere around the club now and the outgoing Carrick deserves some real honor for that after getting solid results in his three games in charge of team affairs.
‘We were sloppy against United’ – Arteta reacts to defeat at Old Trafford
MAN OF THE MATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United). The attacker made a significant contribution as United came from behind to claim an impressive win. The fact that he scored a milestone and reacted in style on a Chelsea bench says a lot about his mindset and ability to produce when it matters.
PLAYER REVIEWS
Man Utd: De Gea 5, Dalot 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Telles 7, Fred 7, McTominay 8, Sancho 6, Bruno Fernandes 7, Rashford 7, Ronaldo 8. Subs: Martial n/a, Lingard n/a, Van de Beek n/a
Arsenal: Ramsdale 7, Tomiyasu 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tavares 6, Partey 7, Elneny 6, Smith Rowe 7, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 6, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Saka 6, Lacazette 6, Nketiah 6.
IMPORTANT MOMENTS
13 – TARGET! Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (Smith Rowe): Smith-Rowe volleys home from 25 yards after United failed to completely clear a corner. However, there is real drama as De Gea lay injured in his six-yard box. The stopper gets a treatment because replays show it was a meeting with his own player. There is nothing wrong with the goal, except that the keeper gets a little tap. In the end, referee Martin Atkinson gives the goal, but United’s players aren’t happy!
43 – TARGET! Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (Fernandes): Old Trafford breaks loose as Fernandes puts in a first shot outside Ramsdale after good play to the left of Sancho and Fred.
52 – TARGET! Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal (Ronaldo): It had to be him, right? It’s that man Ronaldo who finds a foot of space in the area to meet Rashford’s low pass from the right and sweep a first attempt past Ramsdale. Only the 800th goal of his career incredible!
54 – TARGET! Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (Odegaard): Odegaard fired a low shot from just inside the area into the far corner after Martinelli picked him up with a nice cross from the right.
70 – TARGET! Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal (Ronaldo): Ronaldo takes a penalty through the middle to score the 801st goal of his career. The spot was awarded after the referee was asked by VAR to check the monitor following an ill-timed challenge by Odegaard on Fred.
IMPORTANT STATISTICS
- Man Utd conceded nine consecutive Premier League goals at Old Trafford without scoring in between, their longest run of goals in the home league without an answer since November 1961 (also nine).
- Bruno Fernandes is the first player to score in his 100th competitive appearance for Man Utd since Antonio Valencia vs Blackburn in April 2012.
- Emile Smith Rowe (21y, 127p) is now the second youngest goalscorer for Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, after Nicolas Anelka in February 1999 (19y & 340p).
- Ronaldo scored the 800th goal of his professional career for club and country – then scored his 801st (130 for Man Utd, 5 for Sporting, 450 Real Madrid, 101 Juventus, 115 Portugal).
Eredivisie
Work permit Rangnick approved with German set to watch Arsenal clash from the stands
YESTERDAY AT 13:38
Eredivisie
Liverpool beat Everton as top three pull away – The Warm-Up
YESTERDAY AT 08:16
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2021-2022/premier-league-live-manchester-united-v-arsenal-ralf-rangnick-set-to-take-charge-of-first-game-as-ut_sto8650213/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]