Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800 goals in his career as Manchester United recover from controversy and take down Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, including the 800th goal of his career when new interim boss Ralf Rangnick saw Manchester United beat 3-2 in a frenzied encounter at Old Trafford.

The Gunners got their reward for a lively opening, but it came under strange circumstances when Emile Smith shoved Rowe into an open goal in the 13th minute while David de Gea was kneeling in United’s six-yard area.

The Spanish stopper received treatment for a minor clash with his own team-mate, Fred, and after a long delay, referee Martin Atkinson had no choice but to award the goal as there was no apparent foul involving a visiting player.

Eredivisie Arsenal fluff their lines at Old Trafford – The Warm-Up ONE DAY AGO

United were furious but improved as the half went on and Bruno Fernandes marked his 100th appearance for the club with a smart first finish after a neat move on the left.

Suddenly looking much more menacing, the hosts stole forward in the 52nd minute when Ronaldo scored a milestone with a deadly first finish. However, the lead lasted only a few minutes as Martin Odegaard made a similar attempt in the far corner to level Mikel Artetas’ men.

United refused to be denied, however, and Ronaldo stepped up to convert a penalty 20 minutes before time to ensure caretaker Michael Carrick, who afterwards said he was leaving the club, went unbeaten.

The result means United move up to seventh, while Arsenal remain fifth and miss the chance to break into the top four.

The Red Devils then receive Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal visit Everton on Monday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Image Credit: Getty Images

DISCUSSION POINT

Ronaldo shows Rangnick what he can do in early December stunner. There have been some crazy Premier League goals over the years and Smith-Rowes is a real contender for future quizzes. It was really bizarre and seemed to be the main topic of conversation until the second half happened.

Ronaldo decided he wanted the headlines and helped himself get a brace and another milestone. It was typical of the Portuguese stars’ timing with lots of talk suggesting he wouldn’t fit into Rangnick’s philosophy, and of course the 36-year-old superstar begged to be different.

The Red Devils interim boss may have wondered what he’d been up to as United got off to a slow start, but he really got a taste of the Premier League’s intense passion in the second half as he watched from the stands his work permit approval.

There is clearly plenty of work for him to do in the coming weeks and months, but United are only three points off the top four despite their recent trials and there is certainly a much more positive atmosphere around the club now and the outgoing Carrick deserves some real honor for that after getting solid results in his three games in charge of team affairs.

‘We were sloppy against United’ – Arteta reacts to defeat at Old Trafford

MAN OF THE MATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United). The attacker made a significant contribution as United came from behind to claim an impressive win. The fact that he scored a milestone and reacted in style on a Chelsea bench says a lot about his mindset and ability to produce when it matters.

PLAYER REVIEWS

Man Utd: De Gea 5, Dalot 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Telles 7, Fred 7, McTominay 8, Sancho 6, Bruno Fernandes 7, Rashford 7, Ronaldo 8. Subs: Martial n/a, Lingard n/a, Van de Beek n/a

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7, Tomiyasu 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tavares 6, Partey 7, Elneny 6, Smith Rowe 7, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 6, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Saka 6, Lacazette 6, Nketiah 6.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

IMPORTANT MOMENTS

13 – TARGET! Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (Smith Rowe): Smith-Rowe volleys home from 25 yards after United failed to completely clear a corner. However, there is real drama as De Gea lay injured in his six-yard box. The stopper gets a treatment because replays show it was a meeting with his own player. There is nothing wrong with the goal, except that the keeper gets a little tap. In the end, referee Martin Atkinson gives the goal, but United’s players aren’t happy!

43 – TARGET! Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (Fernandes): Old Trafford breaks loose as Fernandes puts in a first shot outside Ramsdale after good play to the left of Sancho and Fred.

52 – TARGET! Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal (Ronaldo): It had to be him, right? It’s that man Ronaldo who finds a foot of space in the area to meet Rashford’s low pass from the right and sweep a first attempt past Ramsdale. Only the 800th goal of his career incredible!

54 – TARGET! Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (Odegaard): Odegaard fired a low shot from just inside the area into the far corner after Martinelli picked him up with a nice cross from the right.

70 – TARGET! Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal (Ronaldo): Ronaldo takes a penalty through the middle to score the 801st goal of his career. The spot was awarded after the referee was asked by VAR to check the monitor following an ill-timed challenge by Odegaard on Fred.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

Man Utd conceded nine consecutive Premier League goals at Old Trafford without scoring in between, their longest run of goals in the home league without an answer since November 1961 (also nine).

Bruno Fernandes is the first player to score in his 100th competitive appearance for Man Utd since Antonio Valencia vs Blackburn in April 2012.

Emile Smith Rowe (21y, 127p) is now the second youngest goalscorer for Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, after Nicolas Anelka in February 1999 (19y & 340p).

Ronaldo scored the 800th goal of his professional career for club and country – then scored his 801st (130 for Man Utd, 5 for Sporting, 450 Real Madrid, 101 Juventus, 115 Portugal).

Eredivisie Work permit Rangnick approved with German set to watch Arsenal clash from the stands YESTERDAY AT 13:38