Four Semifinalists Accelerate UM Efforts at Cliff Keen Invitational

Michigan is fourth in the team standings with 51 points after day one at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational; Nebraska leads the team race with 79.5 points.

Jack Medley (125 pounds), Dylan Ragusin (133), Cameron Amine (165) and Patrick Bruckic (197) all advanced to the semi-finals.

Cole Mattin (141), Will Leewan (157) and Max Maylor (174) also live in the wrestlers.

Website: Las Vegas, Nev. (Las Vegas Convention Center)

Event: Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitation (Day 1 of 2)

UM team position: 4th place out of 26 teams (51 points) after day 1

Next UM event: Saturday, December 4 — at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational – Day 2 (Las Vegas, Nev.), 9:00 AM PST

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The #4-seeded University of Michigan wrestling team advanced four to the championship semifinals to headline the first day of competition at the 39th annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday (December 3) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With three more Wolverines alive in the consolation round, UM is fourth in the team standings with 51 points.

The Wolverines went 4-for-5 in the quarterfinals with fifth-year senior Jack Medley (125 pounds), sophomore/freshman Dylan Ragusin (133), junior/sophomore Cameron Amine (165) and graduate student Patrick Bruckic (197) who all advance to the semi-finals.

Medley, ranked 16th in the latest InterMat poll, took a 6-3 decision over Columbia’s 17th-ranked Joe Manchio in the quarterfinals — his second win over the Lion wrestler in two weeks. Medley scored two takedowns and struck out first from a scramble midway through the opening period before adding a late double leg in the second. Medley went 3-0 on the day, taking bonus points with an 18-3 technical fall against Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno in the second round behind four takedowns and eight back points.

Ragusin, who ranked 16th nationally, rode to a 16-1 technical fall against the Navy’s Josh Koderhandt in the 133-pound quarter-finals. He broke it open early with a six-point, foot-to-back ankle leg less than a minute into the game and racked up 10 total back points before finishing it at 4:43 with another single leg takedown.

Amine, ranked 10th, finished on one leg in the dwindling seconds of the sudden win streak to beat Harvard’s 12th-ranked Philip Conigliaro 3-1 in the 165-pound quarterfinals. Amine picked up the pace throughout the game and pulled a stall warning, but no two. He shot in the single with 30 seconds left, made a few adjustments on the edge of the mat and finished with just six seconds left.

Brucki, eighth at 197 pounds, scored three takedowns and was in control from start to finish in an 8-5 decision against Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman in the quarterfinals. He cut Hoffman loose to chase the bonus, but gave up a takedown from a scramble late in the second to narrow the score. Brucki earned bonus points in both of his pre-fights, including 13-3 key decision against Minnesota’s Michial Foy in the second round. He overcame an early deficit in the game and scored late in the first and second periods before breaking open the game with a six-run pancake on the brink in the third.

The Wolverines also have three alive in the wrestlers. Junior/Sophomore Will Leewan , ranked 15th at 157 pounds, dropped a 6-3 decision against Princeton’s fifth-ranked Quincy Monday in the quarterfinals on first and second period takedowns. Lewan opened the day with a 3-1 decision over Ohio State Bryce Hepner, finishing in a single leg in the final five seconds of the second period to make the difference.

Junior/Sophomore Cole Mattin and senior/junior Max Maylor also rebounded from early losses with wrestling wins of 141 and 174 pounds, respectively. Mattin used a leg turk to score a first period pin (2:44) against Binghamton’s Michael Zarif in his last fight of the day.

Maylor closed the day with back-to-back comebacks in the third period. He scored two takedowns in the last 90 seconds against Princeton’s Michael Squires, countered a single leg for the latter and split the legs to pass two points behind for the lead in an 11-10 decision. He then defeated Albert Urias of CSU Bakersfield 4-3 in the evening session. After giving up the go-ahead takedown midway through the third, Maylor escaped and then ended on a single on the rim with six seconds left.

Michigan returns to action on Saturday (December 4) for the second and final day of competition at the 2021 Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. UM will take to the mat at 9:00 am PST for the semi-finals and further wrestling rounds, while the championship finals will start at 3:00 pm PST. All games take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Top 10 teams (after day 1)

1. Nebraska79.5 2. Ohio State71 3. Purdue53 4. Michigan51 5. Northwestern44.5 6. Oregon State44 7. Wyoming43 8. Cornell38.5 9. Cal Poly35 10. Oklahoma30.5

Michigan results (day 1)

The numbers listed are tournament seeds

125 pounds — Jack Medley

First round – Dec. Joshua Portillo (Nebraska Kearney), 6-1

Second round – tech. fall Jeremiah Reno (Nebraska), 18-3 (7:00)

Quarter-finals – Dec. #5 Joe Manchio (Columbia), 6-3

Semifinals – vs. #1 Patrick Glory (Princeton)

133 pounds — #3 Dylan Ragusin

First round – bye

Second round – Dec. Dominic LaJoie (Cornell), 10-4

Quarter-finals – tech. fall Josh Koderhandt (Navy), 16-1 (4:43)

Semifinals – vs. #7 Haiden Drury (Utah Valley)

141 pounds — Cole Mattin

First round – Dec. Frankie Tal Shahar (Northwest), 3-2

Second round – Dec. by #4 Grant Willits (Oregon State), 6-1

Consolation – Dec. Zack Zeamer (Oklahoma), 6-2

Consolations – pinned Michael Zarif (Binghamton), 2:44

Consolation – vs. #7 Lawrence Saenz (Cal Poly)

149 pounds — #8 Kanen Storr

First round – bye

Second Round – Injury Def. by #9 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota), 2:31

withdrew with a 0-1 record

157 pounds — #7 Will Leewan

First round – bye

Second round – Dec. #10 Bryce Hepner (state of Ohio), 3-1

Quarter-finals – Dec. by #2 Quincy Monday (Princeton), 6-3

Consolation – vs. Charles Darracott (Stanford)

165 pounds — #4 Cameron Amine

First round – Dec. Clayton Wilson (Nebraska), 5-3

Second Round – Big Dec. Scott Jarosz (Sacred Heart), 10-2

Quarterfinals – Dec. #5 Philip Conigliaro (Harvard), 3-1 SV

Semifinals – vs. #1 Evan Wick (Cal Poly)

174 pounds — Max Maylor

First round – Dec. Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia), 7-5

Second round – tech. drop by #2 Ethan Smith, Ohio State, 9/26 (6:52)

Consolation – Dec. Michael Squires (Princeton), 11-10

Consolation – Dec. Albert Urias (CSU Bakersfield), 4-3

Consolation – vs. #4 Hayden Hastings (Wyoming)

197 pounds — #2 Patrick Bruckic

First Round – Big Dec. Mateo Morales (CSU Baksersfield), 13-2

Second Round – Big Dec. #15 Michial Foy (Minnesota), 13-3

Quarter-finals – Dec. #10 Gavin Hoffman (state of Ohio), 8-5

Semifinals – vs. #3 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming)

Heavyweight — Blake Querio

First round – Dec. by #2 Brian Andrews (Wyoming), 6-0

Consolations – pinned by Lee Herrington (Nebraska Kearney), 2:02

Eliminated with a 0-2 ‘record’