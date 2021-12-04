Sports
BYU Football: Kalani Sitake Has Cougars Where They Belong | Opinion
BYU put the finishing touches to a 35-31 win over USC last weekend when fans in the stadium reportedly shouted: Pac-12 champion!
The Cougars, the team that rejected the Pac-12, played against five Pac-12 teams this season, beating all Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and USC. Perhaps this qualifies them as honorary champions.
So what did BYU coach Kalani Sitake think of the singing? We’re just happy to play the games (against the Pac-12 teams), he said. We’re not going to disrespect anyone.
Sitake took the main road. He has good manners, which more than can be said of the USC students who took to the BYU players during the game with a mean chant, for which USC apologized. Anyway, Sitake has no intention of supplying material for an opponent’s locker room.
But I can.
The Cougars owned the Pac-12 this season. They had a better Pac-12 Conference record than any member of the Pac-12. Sitakes isn’t going to say that either.
But I can.
Perhaps the fans are right and the BYUs have the right to claim the Cougars as unofficial national champions. Sitake isn’t going to say that.
But I can.
He’s also not going to mention that the Cougars were demanding a bit of revenge, even though they never considered it. Sitake won’t say that.
But I can.
The Cougars have, of course, made no secret of their desire to join the Pac-12 over the years, but they were refused even if it seemed a natural move. Utah was invited, as was humble Colorado. In 2018, former Pac-10 commissioner Tom Hansen told Mercury News reporter Jon Wilner that this was because BYU was not a research university. So that’s always been a barrier to considering BYU and it’s never really been considered for membership, he said.
It’s strange how things have gone since then. Research this. The Pac-12 became irrelevant; the Cougars became relevant.
The BYU refused entry to Pac-12, opted for independence for the next 10 years, and roamed the football wilderness. It was generally a bleak decade. They played preloaded schedules, they lost a lot of games, their brand faded and they couldn’t find a conference to take them.
But it all worked out, didn’t it. Some of it can be attributed to perseverance, some to luck. Even COVID-19 helped jump-start the program, giving them a simplified schedule that helped the Cougars regain traction. Result: The Cougars have won 21 of their last 24 games. They were ranked 11th in the latest poll of 2020; they are currently in 12th place.
The Pac-12 continues its downward spiral. Sitake wouldn’t say that either.
But I can.
The Pac-12’s problems, from their anemic ratings to their on-field performance, are well documented. This year marks the sixth time in the eight-year history of the national playoff that the Pac-12 has been ruled out, which is why outgoing Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott lobbied for an expanded playoff (if you don’t good enough to seat at the table, take a bigger table).
The league has lost 22 of its last 33 bowling matches. Only two Pac-12 teams currently rank 10th in Oregon and 14th in Utah, with BYU in between. The SEC has six teams in the rankings, the ACC and Big Ten four each. Last season, the Pac-12 had one team in Oregon’s top 25, out of 25.
Meanwhile, after being refused by the Pac-12, the Cougars got a better offer. They accepted an invitation to join the Big 12.
Could it have turned out better for the Cougars?
