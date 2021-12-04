4 things: Takeaways from Minnesota Wild’s astonishing win over Devils

The Minnesota Wild just keeps rolling through their opponents. Last night it was the New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-2; here are the 4 things from that game:

1 Ryan Hartman just can’t stop producing, and it might just be a sign of sustainability.

Before this season, if I had told you that Ryan Hartman would be the Wilds’ most important and consistent player for 22 games this season, I would probably be subjected to well-deserved hatred and dismissed as some sort of hot take performer. Look where we are now.

In just that short time, Hartman has found himself among the best players in the world, tied for eighth in the entire NHL in goals scored with 13 goals, and it doesn’t look like he’s really slowing down.

Hartman put a lot of pressure on the whole game (more on that later) and it looks like he’s really found a home not only on this team, but also in the middle of a line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on either side of him. The chemistry between those two wingers was always discussed but I feel like we can now put the whole trio in the category of working well together and it just feels good that a prospect that came out of nowhere and took a while to get into the NHL Found a connection with a player who roamed the league, looking for a place to play consistently, and is now being rewarded for sticking with it.

God damn he had 10 shots on target last night!

2 Kirill Kaprizov looked like the best player in the world.

Kaprizov has been his typical self for the last few games, but against the Devils it just felt very different. Maybe it was the opponent who was a pile of inexperienced young players, some good players and some older players, but Kaprizov just seemed to dominate every time he was in the attack zone. Kirill controlled the puck with willpower, forcing defenders to feed on his deception. Kirill was a man possessed and looked like he could do absolutely anything on the ice.

And the numbers were good too! When Kaprizov was on the ice 5-on-5, the Wild had 75 percent(!) of the shots, 82.27 percent of the expected goals and 76.19 percent of the shots on target. Just complete domination.

Whether he continues this otherworldly level of production, the star of our hearts has 6 goals and 17 points in his last 8 games, is of course yet to be determined, but there’s something red hot about him lately. No one can touch him and I really feel sorry for the defender who has to beat him. After making Victor Hedman look like a fool, who can really take him out?

3 Wild was able to aggressively push into the zone, forcing the Devils to make mistakes.

Some digital ink has been spilled on this website praising how effective the Wilds’ aggressiveness in the attack zone is and how much it has yielded them, but we were treated to some incredible sights of the tactic last night.

I’m not anything close to your hockey tactics expert. I have a few books that are outdated on my shelves, but this is clearly something you don’t see on the majority of teams in the league, and certainly not something we’ve seen before in Minnesota. It’s a buy-in from everyone on the ice that this is what is happening and how they are going to score goals.

This reduced the time needed for the puck for New Jersey, creating an imbalance in the sense of security with possession and making it the top priority for the Wild to simply get that puck back or let an opponent make a desperate pass. to do. So far, it’s worked well enough for the Wild to top the Western Conference.

4 Summit of the West!

We can’t believe it either, but it’s true. The Minnesota Wild has the most points in the Western Conference and is only two from the all-time top of the NHL. It’s unbelievable. There are so many factors involved in this run, but everyone already knows them. It’s easy to see: Kaprizov’s stardom, the stability of the GREEF line, Hartmans shoots to a top center, the forward depth falters in, the whole blue line is offensively active and also stable enough to keep the pucks away from behind a tandem that has been as good as they needed to solve this puzzle the management and technical staff came up with and now they are getting for it rewarded in the standings.

It could get even better if they can beat the Toronto Maple Leaves on Saturday to tie them into points; only climb the leaderboard one at a time.