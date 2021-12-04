Croatia beat Serbia in doubles to reach Davis Cup final

In a clash between the world’s best player and doubles pair, Croatia’s top-ranked pair defeated a Serbia led by Novak Djokovic to send their country to the Davis Cup final.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic sidelined Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles on Friday to win the semi-final for Croatia 2-1.

Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup game on Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semi-final between Russia and Germany.

Djokovic had already done what he could to force the double match after Borna Gojo gave Croatia the lead by beating Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at opening base.

Djokovic tied Serbia 1-1 by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 before retiring to the Madrid Arena indoor hard court for the decider.

But the clever teamwork of Mektic and Pavics proved too much for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

We went out believing we could do it, but we always knew it would be the toughest rubber when it came to playing against the best team in the world, said Djokovic.

They know each other as well as one crosses the road, the other knows where the other will be. We singles players just play it back to the middle. They always make sure you get the perfect shot.

Serbia has won the previous two Davis Cup meetings with Croatia since they became independent countries after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Nikola Cacic was slated to join Djokovic if it went to doubles, but team captain Viktor Troicki made a last minute switch for Krajinovic to play alongside his star.

Djokovic did what he could early on, hitting five aces to save five break points and keep Serbia in the first set.

But when Krajinovic had to hold on to his serve to force a tiebreak in the first set, he returned to the net twice before Mektic broke his serve by hitting a forehand past the Serbs.

A set lead over the Croatian partners were relentlessly efficient the rest of the way, breaking the Serbian serve twice more. It was over when Djokovic let his last shot go long and wide.

We really showed a great spirit from the start, said Metkic. Everyone on the team gave it 110%. What can I say about our second man to have won some great matches.

Croatia’s No. 2 Gojo kicked them off with a win that Troicki said was the pivotal point of the tie, given the Croats’ strength in doubles.

The 279th-ranked Gojo defeated Lajovic after the Serb trailed off a 4-1 rally to take the first set. Gojo broke Lajovics serve five times to give his team the early advantage.

Djokovic then defeated Cilic and moved up a set after saving four breakpoints. He then swept through the second set, stroking the winners who delighted the pavilion full of fans from both countries.

Djokovic finished a spectacular season with three Grand Slam victories and said Serbia must learn from the loss if it hopes to win the Davis Cup again.

As much as it hurts, these moments are usually the best to develop and grow into a better person and player, and hopefully we will learn from what happened this year, said Djokovic. We absolutely have to have a doubles team that plays together constantly, otherwise it will be an Everest for us to climb.”