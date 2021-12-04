Relays lead knights to a strong start at Don Richards Invite





Rochester, NY Some solid performances from the Clarkson University swimming and diving teams’ relay teams put the Golden Knights in a good spot after the opening session of the Don Richards Invitational, as the Green and Gold racked up four top three finishes at the beginning and end of Friday’s Meeting at the Rochester Institute of Technology. In the first of three sessions, the Golden Knights’ men are second of five teams with 215 points, behind host RIT (522.5), but ahead of Skidmore College (198.5), Bard College (36) and St. Lawrence University (3 ). The Clarkson women are third out of six teams with 183 points, behind RIT (410) and Skidmore (217), but leading William Smith College (155.5), St. Lawrence (125.5) and Bard (52). On Saturday there are two sessions, the middle session starts at 9:00 AM and the third starts at 4:00 PM. 2021 Don Richards Invitational Session 1 Results Both Clarkson’s relays on the men’s side finished second as the Golden Knights started the day with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay thanks to Jack Kelly , Finn Halstead , Vincent Reino , and Nicholas Miller , with the foursome together for a time of 1:30:51. Later on the day, Cooper Mattice , Calvin Woolfolk , Michael Schroeder , and Miller was second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:41.35. The Golden Knights men also had six top-10 finishes in the individual events, led by seventh from Nicholas Miller in the 50 freestyle (22.44). He was followed by Tim Jordan in ninth place in the same event, as Jordan set a time of 22.68 seconds. Mattice and Schroeder finished back-to-back in the 200 individual medley, finishing eighth and ninth respectively with times of 2:03.97 and 2:04.04. Tristan Miranda finished 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:02.86) and Schuyler Thomas came fourth in a field of seven divers in the 3 meters and achieved a score of 225.10. On the women’s side, freshmen Gabriela McSwieney had the best finish and was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.04. Paige Fronczak was sixth in the 50 freestyle (25.48) and Kaili Sacco was ninth in the same event in 25.70 seconds. Taylor Lee , Grace Girard , and Amelia Kanner were eighth, ninth and tenth in the 200 individual medley, with times less than a second apart. Paige Cutler also took eighth place points in the 1-meter dive with a score of 195.95. The Clarkson women opened the day with a second place in the 200 freestyle thanks to Sacco’s group, Bella Triolet , Lee and Fronczak, ending the relay with a time of 1:43.43. Later in the session, Triolet, Lee, Girard and Fronczak finished third in the 400 medley relay in 4:10.09.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clarksonathletics.com/news/2021/12/3/swimming-diving-relays-lead-knights-to-strong-start-at-don-richards-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos