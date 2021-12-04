Cricket-Cummins will be ‘fine’ as Australia captain, says coach Langer | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By the Michael Church (Reuters) Australia coach Justin Langer has backed Pat Cummins to tackle the workload in his new role as captain after becoming the first fast bowler in over 65 years ahead of the start of the Ashes series against England next week. Cummins will lead the team to the series opener at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and with former captain Steve Smith as deputy, the 28-year-old has enough support to take on the challenge, Langer said. England will be incredibly well prepared for us and also incredibly well prepared for England, Langer told reporters on Saturday. Pat gets all the gold nuggets (of data) and he has a lot of support around him. Steve Smiths, the formal vice-captain, David Warners got a cricket brain as good as in the game. Alex Carey has been captain before, he stands behind the stumps. He has his three best friends there, the bowlers, who will be able to see it. I think strategically it will be fine. It will only be to keep the balance with his bowling charge and then captain and all the other obligations that come with it. Keep a close eye on it. Cummins replaced Tim Paine as captain after the wicketkeeper was involved in a sexting scandal that prompted him to resign less than three weeks before the start of the series and take an indefinite mental health break. He is the first fast bowler to hold the post since Ray Lindwall captained a single Test in 1956. Cummins has huge advantages as the leader and captain of Australian cricket, Langer said. He is an excellent person. As we know he is an elite player, he is a world class player. Langers’ team will look to defend the Ashes against an England side with Ben Stokes after the all-rounder traveled to Australia after returning from injury and a mental health break. Stokes famously led England to victory over the Australians in the Third Test at Headlingley with a virtuoso percussion. Langer said he is looking forward to seeing the 30-year-old in action. He’s a great cricketer, there’s no doubt about it, Langer said. He’s an incredible athlete, he’s a great competitor and it’s great for the game of cricket that Ben Stokes Ashes plays cricket. We all love it. It’s an Australian summer and it probably wouldn’t be the same if the best players weren’t playing. It’s really nice to see, hopefully his health is good and we welcome him here because he is one of the superstars of the game. (Reporting by Michael Church; editing by William Mallard)

