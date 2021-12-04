Kansas State Football Staff Changes Coming





There will be some new faces on the sidelines for the Kansas State Wildcats as they begin spring training in 2022. Head Coach Chris Klieman announced today that Offensive Coordinator/WR Coach Courtney Messingham and TE Coach Jason Ray have been released from their contracts with immediate effect. Current QB coach and K-State legend, Colin Klein, will be the interim strike coordinator for the Wildcats bowl game. This was a very difficult decision for Klieman, as he and Messingham go all the way back to childhood, growing up together in Waterloo, IA before both going to Northern Iowa for college football and later coaching together in various spots. After being apart for several years, they reunited at North Dakota State when Klieman hired Messingham as its offensive coordinator and running back coach in 2017, before taking him to Manhattan to become an OC and then TE coach. . Messingham was known for having a solid initial game plan and an offensive system that could be very effective if executed correctly. But his struggle became apparent when the original plan backfired, playing from behind and after halftime. The Wildcats struggled significantly in the 3rd quarter for most of his tenure, especially in losses, and it seemed like he was slow to make adjustments as opponents adapted to his game plan. While Wildcat fans were often outraged, it was the slump against Texas, including mind-bending short-range decisions late in the game, that ultimately united the fanbase by calling for his removal. Ray was probably the biggest question mark when he was brought back from the state of North Dakota after a bit of a career as a journeyman after his playing career ended in Missouri in 2007. The Oklahoma native spent four years in Wyoming with Dave Chrisensens staff (after college OC to Laramie) before going to Oklahoma State for a few years. After leaving Stillwater, Ray coached in Northern Iowa and Missouri State before joining Klieman in Fargo. Ray, himself a college wide receiver, coached receivers for all but the first three years of his career before coming to K-State. Ray spent his first two years in Manhattan coaching receivers, but there seemed to be a lack of progression from the wide receiver corps, so he was moved to coaching tight ends for the 2021 season, essentially taking him from switched places with Messingham in position. Both have the remainder of their contracts, which expires at the end of February 2022. Early names brought forward include Matt Wells, who was head coach at Texas Tech until earlier this season and has been in Manhattan several times since. as well as Tim Polasek, who spent the 2021 season in Wyoming as the OC under Craig Bohl, having coached the offensive line in Iowa for the previous three years. Polasek was the Offensive Coordinator at the State of North Dakota before Messingham, leaving for the track in Iowa for the 2017 season.

