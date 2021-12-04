Nick Kyrgios labeled as manipulative by ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, new love interest, Costeen Hatzi, Instagram, tennis news

Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend has accused him of being manipulative amid rumors of the tennis stars’ new love interests.

Kyrgios and Chiara Passari had been dating for about 18 months until they broke up after arguing in a hotel room in Adelaide last month.

After returning from the overseas tennis tour, Kyrgios and Passari were placed in separate rooms in their quarantine hotel when South Australia police were warned of a verbal altercation between two occupants.

It came after Passari shared an image of Kyrgios in bed with a “naked girl” on Instagram, accusing him of cheating on her.

Passari, who was still sharing a room with Kyrgios at the time, shared an image she said was of Kyrgios and another woman after a night out at a Melbourne nightclub.

Kyrgios and Passari began dating last July, just three months after Kyrgios split from Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

Now Passari has spoken out, claiming that Kyrgios “bombed her with a love bomb” in the early stages of their relationship and then gaslighted her.

“He bombarded me with love for the first three months,” the model told the… Daily Telegram.

Passari Old described Kyrgios as “manipulative” and said he was looking for cracks in their relationship “to use against me” to justify ending it.

About what her family thinks of Kyrgios, Passari said, “They’re okay, they just hate him.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios has moved on and is now dating blogger Costeen Hatzi.

Neither Kyrgios or Hatzi have shared photos of each other on social media, but the former world number 13 liked one of her Instagram posts earlier this week.

Passari said she had received very little negative feedback from people after she publicly shared the details of her disagreements with Kyrgios on social media.

“Surprisingly, not social media at all,” she said.

“Of course a message here and there that I … do it all for attention and followers.

“In addition, people really felt for the situation.

“Why would I want attention on me from a story that makes me look weak and walk all over the place while I keep forgiving and going back.

“It’s not for attention, it’s for awareness.”

The charges of cheating first arose when Passari was asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A: “What happened that fateful night at nightclub 161?” — a reference to Melbourne nightclub OneSixOne, where Kyrgios reportedly partied into the early hours of February this year.

Passari then shared a photo of a shirtless and sleeping Kyrgios.

“That girl who’s naked in bed with him isn’t me, by the way… Hope that sorts it out,” she said.

In another post on her Instagram story, Passari posted a screenshot of an apparent text exchange between her and Kyrgios.

In the exchange, Kyrgios said he “did nothing”.

Passari captioned the Instagram story: “Guys, he didn’t know he had a girl in his bed!! He was sleeping. Never heard of sleep fraud.”

In a subsequent post from Passari that seems to show more messages between her and Kyrgios, the tennis player writes “you are toxic” and “shut up and leave me alone”.