



200 Freestyle Relay Clears NCAA ‘A’ Cut on Day Three of Minnesota Invite

UM’s 200-meter freestyle relay of Cam Peel , Bence Szabados , Niklas Eberly and Will Chan finished fourth with an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 1:16.92.

The Wolverines took 12 more NCAA cuts that day.

Gal Groumi came in second in the 100-yard Butterfly with the fourth fastest time in the NCAA this season. Website: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center)

Event: Minnesota invite (Day 3 of 4)

Next UM event: Saturday, December 4 — at Minnesota Invite – Day Four (Minneapolis, Minn.), 10 a.m. / 6 p.m. CST ?? Full results (PDF) | photo gallery MINNEAPOLIS, Min. — The #4-ranked University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team finished with 11 individual NCAA cut times and an “A” cut for the 200-yard freestyle relay on the third day of the Minnesota Invitational on Friday (Dec. 3)) at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The highlight of the evening was the junior quartet Cam Peel , sophomore Bence Szabados , freshman Niklas Eberly and senior Will Chan completing the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:16.92 to make the NCAA ‘A’ cut-time. Friday started with freshmen Gal Groumi nearly taking a win in the 100-yard butterfly, taking just 0.01 seconds off the leader at 45.16. His time is the fourth best in the country this season. Szabados turned in 46.70 to finish eighth in the final, but both Wolverines made NCAA ‘B’ cuts. Senior Jared Daigle finished fourth (3:44.39) in the A Final of the 400-yard IM, but secured his ‘B’ cut with a 3:43.33 in the prelims. Fellow senior Patrick Callan set a personal best of 1:32.77 in the 200-yard freestyle final, finishing in second place with an NCAA ‘B’ cut. Also getting the ‘B’ cut time in the final was sophomore Jake Mitchell , which hit the wall in 1:34.00. The Wolverines continued their strong performance in the 100-meter breaststroke as seniors Chan (52.19) and Mason Hunter (53.50) finished the A Final in sixth and eighth respectively. Chan’s time was his best of the day, while Hunter turned in a 53.11 in the preliminaries to make the NCAA ‘B’ cut. Rounding out the performances on the individual side was sophomore Wyatt Davis (46.26), junior Nadav Aaronson (48.46) and Storms (48.02) in the 100m backstroke. Davis and Aaronson finished fifth and eighth respectively in the A-final, while Eric Storms took part in the B final. All three made their best time of day during the prelims for their ‘B’ cuts. In the dive well, senior Ross Toddi finished fifth on the three-meter springboard (289.25). The Minnesota Invite will conclude Saturday (December 4) with prelims at 10 a.m. CST and finals at 6 p.m. Michigan NCAA Qualifier Times/Scores Preliminary rounds – p 200 meter medley relay AN – Wyatt Davis , Will Chan , Gal Groumi , Cam Peel (1:23.47) 800m freestyle relay AN – Patrick Callan , Jake Mitchell , Wyatt Davis , Gal Groumi (6:11.02) 500 meters freestyle B – Patrick Callan (4:12.60)

B – Jake Mitchell (4:14.58)

B – Bora unalmis (4:19.33)p 200 meters IM B – Gal Groumi (1:41.99)

B – Jared Daigle (1:43.83)

B – Wyatt Davis (1:46.06)p 50 meter freestyle B – Bence Szabados (19.39)

B – Cam Peel (19.48)

B – Will Chan (19.69)p

B – Niklas Eberly (19.87)p 400m medley relay AN – Wyatt Davis , Will Chan , Gal Groumi , Cam Peel (3:05.11) Dive three meters

Ross Toddi , 389.95 100 meters butterfly B – Gal Groumi (45.16)

B – Bence Szabados (46.44)p

B – Eric Storms (47.42)p 400-yard IM B – Jared Daigle (3:43.33)p 200 meters freestyle B – Patrick Callan (1:32.77)

B – Jake Mitchell (1:34.00) 100 meters breaststroke B – Will Chan (52.19)

B – Mason Hunter (53.11)p 100 meters backstroke B – Wyatt Davis (46.24)p

B – Nadav Aaronson (47.60) p

B – Eric Storms (47.63) p 200m freestyle relay AN – Cam Peel , Bence Szabados , Niklas Eberly , Will Chan (1:16.92)

