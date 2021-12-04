New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets in Test against India | Cricket





New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the feat against India in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) and Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) in taking all the wickets in an innings. Spin bowling great Kumble, who took 619 Test wickets for India during his career, tweeted: Welcome to the club Ajaz Patel #Perfect 10. Well bowled! A special effort to make it to days one and two of a test match. The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email. Mumbai-born left-arm Patel, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on Friday’s first day to finish with numbers of 10 to 119. Patel, who started his career as a fast bowler, made a sharp turn and bounced off the field, carrying the New Zealand bowling on his shoulders to cap the hosts’ first-innings total to 325. After taking the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin in his first over on Saturday, he returned after the lunch break to take the remaining four to round out India’s innings. While Rachin Ravindra pocketed a ski effort from India’s No. 11 batter Mohammed Siraj to confirm the final wicket fall, Patel went down on one knee with a clenched fist before being hugged by his teammates. He also received a standing ovation from the Indian team in the locker room and the sparse crowd on the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea. While Patel dominated the game with the ball, it was Mayank Agarwal who scored most of the points for the hosts on the tricky surface. Agarwal reached 150 with a cut off shot from Ajaz, but was left behind on the next pitch. All-rounder Axar Patel provided skillful support with 52, his first Test half-century.

