Palestinians launch first national soccer team for amputees in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News

Gaza City Palestine’s first-ever amputee football team was launched in Gaza City on Friday to coincide with International Day of People with Disabilities.

The Palestine Amputee Football Association’s national team is supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The squad of 20 is made up of young Palestinians who have lost body parts, either in previous wars with Israel or through accidents.

Players used crutches and leg prostheses to play football while training at a stadium in Gaza City.

The team wants to participate in the World Amputee Football Championship to be held in Turkey next year.

Amputee player, Ahmed Alkhodari, was selected for the team [File: Mohammed Salem/Al Jazeera].

My life has changed a lot

Ahmed Alkhodari, 23, lost his leg in March 2019 during the Great March of Return three years ago. Hundreds of Palestinians were murdered, and tens of thousands were injured in Israeli shelling as they tried to cross the fence and demand a return to cities and towns in Israel from where their ancestors were ethnically cleansed in 1948.

At least 156 of the injured suffered amputations.

Alkhodari told Al Jazeera that he wants to participate in tournaments outside the Palestinian enclave, which is home to nearly 2 million people, which has been under Israeli blockade for almost 15 years, and that his inclusion in the national team will add value to my life.

He believes the team will succeed in international championships around the world. The team aims to represent Palestine at the 2022 World Cup to be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul in March.

Footballer Ibrahim Madi says the team helped with the mental and physical pain he endured after losing his leg [File: Mohammed Salem/ Al Jazeera]

Ibrahim Madi, 30, expressed his enthusiasm to be part of the team.

Being here means a lot to me. It made up for all the mental and physical pain I suffered after losing my leg, he told Al Jazeera.

Madi recalled the darkest days of his life, the period after a bullet fired by Israeli soldiers hit his leg during a 2018 border demonstration in Gaza.

I spent 11 days in excruciating pain in the hospital, he said. Doctors then decided to amputate my leg.

The amputation had a serious impact on Madis’s life until he learned about the amputees’ football team.

Simon Baker is a consultant at the ICRC and he first traveled to Gaza in 2019 to work on the amputees football project [File: Mohammed Salem/ Al Jazeera]

Positive story from Gaza

Simon Baker, the secretary general of the European Amputee Football Federation, has been working with amputee players in Gaza for three years, helping them improve their skills and providing high-level coaching.

Baker, himself an amputee, traveled to Gaza for the first time in 2019 to work as an adviser to the ICRC on the amputee football project. In the Gaza Strip, he has since trained 15 coaches, 12 referees and 80 amputee players, 20 of whom were chosen for the final roster unveiled Friday.

The project went through several stages in choosing the top 20 players to launch the national team, Baker told Al Jazeera.

We hope that the national team will participate in the Asian Cup at the end of March and this will qualify them to participate in the 2022 World Cup in Istanbul, he said.

Baker wants people to respect the team. We don’t want people to feel sorry for them and feel sorry for them for living in Gaza. This is a happy and positive story coming from Gaza.

People with disabilities can be valuable members of society, he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are about 1600 amputees in the Gaza Strip [File: Mohammed Salem/ Al Jazeera]

This team is making history

Suhair Zaqout, the spokesman for the ICRC in Gaza, said this team is making history by being the first national Palestinian amputee football team.

Zaqout emphasized her organization’s role in supporting people with disabilities, especially in the Gaza Strip which has witnessed conflict and cycles of violence.

We support the amputees to exercise as a window to achieve social and psychological integration, she said.

Zaqout said the ICRC supports five other sports for amputees in Gaza, including basketball, athletics, cycling and table tennis.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there are about 1,600 amputees in the Gaza Strip.