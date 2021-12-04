Tennis stars Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul play charity event in Vero Beach





Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul, two of America’s top professional tennis players, will play in a charity tennis exhibit at The Boulevard Tennis Club in Vero Beach on Thursday, December 9 at 5 p.m. The event, which will include a question-and-answer session with both pros, followed by the exhibition match, will benefit the Sally Wilkey Foundation, the Vero Beach charitable foundation that provides tennis lessons and financial aid to needy children in the Vero Beach Area. The event was hosted by Vero Beachs Gary Kitchell, a noted sports physiotherapist who has worked with Opelka and three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe, among others. Kitchell will serve as the emcee for the Q&A and chair umpire for the exhibition game. It will be one of the most exciting tennis nights ever in Vero Beach with Reilly and Tommy, two of the best players in the world, who will show their talents on The Boulevard for a good cause, said Christophe Delavaut, the director of Tennis and co- owner of The Boulevard. We are very grateful to Gary Kitchell, one of your most charismatic and outgoing members, for being the driving force behind this top night of tennis entertainment. We applaud Gary’s dedication and service to the sport of tennis and for his current and future efforts to give back to the sport for those less fortunate. Mardy Fish winner:Chinese-born Shang wins 2021 Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation Tennis Championship Opelka has just had a breakthrough year on the ATP Tour, reaching the Masters 1000 event in Toronto, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, second at the French Open, before falling in the final to eventual US Open champion Daniil Medvedev. He also reached the semifinals of the Italian Championships and the fourth round of the US Open. At 1.80m tall, Opelka is one of the tallest players to ever play pro tennis and is also one of the fastest servers in sports history with his delivery of over 140mph. Paul has just started winning his first ATP singles title at the Stockholm Open in Sweden, beating former world No. 1 Andy Murray along the way. He represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and was part of the 2020 US Davis Cup team. His best appearance at a Grand Slam tournament came when he reached the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Tickets can be purchased for $75 at www.VeroBeachTennisTickets.com. Tickets cost $90 after December 6. The number of seats is limited to approximately 150 seats in the grandstand on the Boulevard. The Boulevard Tennis Club is the leading tennis club in Vero Beach and also home to the Mardy Fish Childrens Foundation Tennis Championships $15,000 ITF World Tennis Tour US Tennis Association Pro Circuit event held in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tcpalm.com/story/sports/2021/12/03/tennis-stars-reilly-opelka-tommy-paul-play-charity-event-vero-beach/8861678002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos