McHugh Makes Trip to NCAAs on Day Three of Minnesota Invite





Swimming & Diving | 3-12-2021 22:21:00 MINNEAPOLIS Minnesota senior Max McHugh Guaranteed himself a shot at repeating as 100 chest national champion with two ‘A’ cuts Friday, culminating in day three of the Minnesota Invite for the Golden Gophers swim and dive programs. McHugh initially hit his ticket in the morning preliminaries with a time of 51.18, improving the ‘A’ qualifying standard of 51.59 by 0.41 seconds. He followed that in the championship heat with a score of 51.07, the second fastest time in the country this year as he finished second in a tense showdown. The top three finishers placed the top three in the nation this year. In addition to McHugh’s auto-mark, the Golden Gophers earned four additional ‘B’ cuts, as well as 20 personal bests on the day. “Tonight I was very happy”, head swim coach Kelly Kremer said. “We had a lot of great swims and energy again tonight. But we have to be better in the preliminaries. We talked about that as a team tonight as a team going to the finals. We have to be better in the preliminaries so that we having the right chances at night That’s our goal tomorrow. One more day to go, and we want to have a good preparation session to close this meeting.” One night after setting the school record in the 200 IM, sophomore Megan Van Berkom continued its impressive weekend by finishing second in the 400 IM championship heat. After a personal best and a ‘B’ cut of 4:10.38 in the preliminaries, she was almost 3.5 seconds off her time in the final with a 4:06.92. It makes her the third fastest swimmer in the event in the program’s history. The 200 free provided ‘B’ cuts for Minnesota on both the men’s and women’s sides. For the men, freshmen Bar Soloveychik hit the wall at 1:35.29, good for fourth place in the comfort heat, while fellow freshmen Hannah Cornish was the runner-up in the women’s consolation with a time of 1:46.83, which also doubled as a personal best. The fourth ‘B’ cut was from junior Emma Reader in the 100 chest. She earned a spot in the championship heat and then was .40 better in the final with a time of 1:00.72, just .36 off her personal best in the event. In the dive well, senior Sarah Bacon took the first two legs of the Minnesota Invite diving triple crown. After winning the 1-meter last night, she blew the field with a 385.45 on Friday’s 3-meter, 48 points better than her next competitor. Senior Joy Zhu came third with a score of 314.90, while freshmen By Osero was eighth at 252.65. On the men’s side, junior Jake Butler came in second in the 1-meter with a score of 365.25, while senior Ryan Phillip was seventh (297.25) and sophomore Matthew Mitchell was next in eighth (297.15). Other personal bests set for the women on Friday were Cornish (100 flies 54.97), senior Emma Linscott (200 free 1:51.99) junior Jordan McGinty (100 flies 53.80), sophomore Pipe Doo (100 back 54.95), Maeve O’Driscoll (200 free 1:51.62) and Molly Urkie (100 chest – 1:02.28), and freshman Eliot Kennedy (400 IM 4:26.97). On the men’s side, junior Shane Rozeboom (100 flies 48.90), sophomore William Christenson (400 IM 3:53.82) and James Freeman (100 flying 49.21), and freshmen Josh Johnston (100 chest 56.75), Tommy McCarthy (100 flies 49.86) and Chris Morris (50 free 20.68 in 200 free relay diversion) also set personal bests. The promotion ends tomorrow on day four of the Minnesota Invite with prelims starting at 10 a.m., dives at approximately 1 p.m. and finals scheduled for 6 p.m. On the schedule for Saturday are the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and 1650 free. In addition, there is diving on the platform, while the 400 free relay takes place on Saturday evening.

