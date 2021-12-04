Sports
Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon, first team coach Andrew Gale and coaching staff leave club after racism scandal | Cricket News
Yorkshire County Cricket Club President Lord Patel said: “Significant changes are needed at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are determined to take whatever steps are necessary to regain confidence”; Andrew Gale was suspended by Yorks amid the fall of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
Last updated: 04/12/21 9:16am
Cricket director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale have left Yorkshire along with the entire county coaching team.
Yorkshire says the total number of departures is 16, including six members of the medical team in the back room of Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, and an interim medical team is being appointed.
Moxon was fired from work due to a stress-related illness, while Gale had been suspended since Nov. 9 pending a disciplinary hearing as the fallout continues in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism investigation.
Gale says he will take legal action over his firing BBC Sports in a statement: “The decision came as a surprise to me.
“The players knew before I did and I will challenge the decision legally.”
Yorkshire County Cricket Club President Lord Patel said: “Significant changes are needed at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are determined to take whatever steps are necessary to regain confidence.
“The decisions announced today have been difficult to make, but are in the best interest of the club. Without making significant changes to the way we are run, we cannot move on from the past to build a culture.” become one that is progressive and inclusive.”
“We want to make the Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instill positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a club people can trust.
“We hope to announce a new director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a massive rebuild to do, but we are confident this marks a step forward towards a brighter future.”
The departures follow those of club president Roger Hutton, who stepped down on November 5, and CEO Mark Arthur, who resigned a week later following widespread condemnation from Yorkshire.
Moxon, 61, was a lead batsman for Yorkshire from 1980-97 and returned to become director of cricket in 2007.
Gale, 38, was also an opening batsman and captained the team until his retirement at the end of the 2016 season when he was named coach.
Commenting on the Yorkshire departure, DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP said: “We welcome the announcement by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club of the departure of the full coaching staff.
“Azeem Rafiq’s experience at YCCC demanded no less. On Tuesday we will discuss racism in cricket with the National Asian Cricket Council and consider the ECB’s 12-point plan to tackle it.”
Last month, the ECB unveiled its 12-point plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination following Rafiq’s testimony at a parliamentary hearing.
As part of the plans, a new anti-discrimination unit will be formed at the ECB within six months, and the England cricket board has pledged £25m in strategic funding over five years to implement changes.
England director Ashley Giles has revealed that there has been a lot of reflection within the team’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, implicated in some of Rafiq’s claims, which Vaughan denies, will not be part of the BT Sport and Fox Sport commentary teams for The Ashes, while the BBC says they expect to rejoin him to work.
Rafiq’s former team-mate Joe Root stuck to his statement that he cannot remember witnessing racism in Yorkshire, but the England Test skipper has indicated that he and cricket need to change in the wake of the recent scandal.
Whistleblower Rafiq explained how his career at Headingley was blighted by racism, abuse and bullying during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing in November.
The former England U19 captain also met a Holocaust survivor after it came to light two days after he learned he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a 19-year-old.
