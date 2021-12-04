Alabama Football vs. Georgia ‘Bama Hammer’ Employee Forecasts





The time for talking is almost over. Before it ends, the Bama Hammer the staff are happy to add our predictions for the SEC Championship game. Alabama football fans to the core, we stepped back from that passion to give ourselves a chance to consider that the Crimson Tide could lose the game. At the same time, the massive ocean swell of national predictions, which almost universally choose the Georgia Bulldogs, doesn’t bother us in the least. Let’s do this. Alabama Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Game Predictions Bama Hammer Contributor, Matt Melton provided an early prediction in his earlier detailed Game Preview. Matt gave these thoughts, Alabama will undoubtedly have to play their best game of the year (especially on offense), with arguably the best chance of winning the Crimson Tide is forcing a high-scoring game. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Crimson Tide took a massive win here, but I’ll say Georgia wins a very close, higher scoring match than most expect, one to be decided late in the fourth quarter. Matt Melton’s Prediction: Georgia 31 – Alabama Crimson Tide 28 Bama Hammer Contributor, Ron Moody chose the same score as Matt (sort of). For the Georgia fans predicting a massive tire blowout, Alabama has lost just three double-digit games in the past decade. Georgia earns the number one College Football Playoff ranking. However, in their remarkable run, the Bulldogs have yet to face an adversary like the formidable but flawed Crimson Tide. As the championship game progresses, Stetson Bennett shrinks into the spotlight, and the hopeful Heisman Bryce Young leads Alabama to the CFP. Ron Moody’s Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide 31 – Georgia Bulldogs 28 Our newest contributor, Zack Breathwaite, has some great insights into the game and comes to a different conclusion than the first two choices. I expect this to be a low-scoring, heavyweight contest, similar to the Iron Bowl. Georgia’s defense is elite, and while the offense is pretty good, it’s just not built for escaping Alabama. Bama has a more explosive offensive ceiling and an underrated defense that stylistically aligns well with Georgia. Georgia hasn’t had a dogfight since week 1, and if this match is close, I’ll give Alabama a slight edge. Prediction of Zach Breathwaite: Alabama 24, Georgia 20 Some Alabama football fans may remember what happened between these two teams in 2002. Leading up to a regular season game, Georgia Alum and former Auburn coach, Pat Dye said, I don’t believe the Georgia man enough to beat Alabama. In Dennis Francione’s final season in Tuscaloosa, the higher-ranked Georgia team was just “man enough” to beat the Crimson Tide 27-25. Too bad Dye is no longer with us. If he were, he could choose to make the same statement, but in reverse: “Alabama isn’t man enough to beat Georgia.” After all, that’s pretty much what the national media and all Georgia fans are saying. A commonplace for the Alabama Crimson Tide is “respect a Crimson Tide player and live to regret it.” The Alabama football team couldn’t be more ready for a shock. To paraphrase, the other GOAT of the Crimson Tide, ‘we’ve got them right where we want them.’ Ron Evans’ Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide 24 – Georgia 16 Bring it on Bulldogs! This is just perfect for the Crimson Tide.

