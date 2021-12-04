Sports
ATP Awards 2021: Nominees Newcomer of the Year | ATP tour
Newcomer of the Year at the 2021 ATP Awards goes to the #NextGenATP player who entered the Top 100 for the first time in 2021* and made the biggest impact on the ATP Tour this season. There are five nominees this year: Sebastian Baez, Jenson Brooksby, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Hugo Gaston and Brandon Nakashima.
The winners of the ATP Awards will be announced later this month.
Sebastian Baez, 20 (Argentina)
20-year-old Sebastian Baez had a memorable season in 2021 as he became the youngest player in ATP Challenger Tour history to win six titles at this level in one season, while also achieving the most match wins in one year among players of 20 years. and under (44).
The Argentinian started the season just outside the Top 300 of the FedEx ATP ranking, but broke the Top 100 for the first time at the end of November after a victory in the Campinas final.
The world No. 98 played in South America for most of the season, but showed his talent to the world at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, where he reached the semi-finals in the Allianz Cloud.
Jenson Brooksby, 21 (United States)
Jenson Brooksby had only had one tour-level win for the 2021 season and was outside the Top 300 in the FedEx ATP rankings. However, after a string of notable results, the American rose in the rankings this year, finishing the campaign at number 56.
The 21-year-old reached his first ATP Tour final in Newport, before progressing to the fourth round of a major for the first time on home soil at the US Open, beating Aslan Karatsev and compatriot Taylor Fritz before losing to Novak Djokovic in four series.
Brooksby also reached the tour-level semifinals in Washington and Antwerp, capturing three ATP Challenger Tour trophies.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 20 (Argentina)
Juan Manuel Cerundolo stunned the field at the Cordoba Open in February as he came through qualifying at the ATP 250 event, becoming the first player to lift a trophy on his ATP Tour debut since 2004.
The 20-year-old, who had won eight consecutive games to claim the Cordoba title, went on to win three clay-court ATP Challenger Tour tournaments, finishing the season as number 90 in the FedEx ATP ranking after falling outside the Top 300. had started.
Cerundolo’s results qualified him for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, where he was the only player to win a set against champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Hugo Gaston, 21 (France)
Hugo Gaston’s flair and agility brought the Frenchman more attention in 2021 after showing the world a glimpse of his potential at Roland Garros last year.
In a breakthrough season, the 21-year-old rose to the Top 100 of the FedEx ATP rankings in November after finishing in the last eight at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he qualified and became the lowest quarter-finalist at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament since world number 121 Michael Llodra in 2012.
Earlier this year, the world’s No. 67 reached his first tour-level final at the Swiss Open Gstaad and also advanced to four ATP Challenger Tour championship matches.
Brandon Nakashima, 20 (United States)
American Brandon Nakashima continued to make strong and steady progress in 2021 as he climbed from number 166 in the FedEx ATP rankings at the start of the year to a career-high number 62 in November.
On his 20th birthday, Nakashima became the youngest American to reach multiple tour-level finals since Andy Roddick finished 5-2 in the finals in 2001-02 as a teenager, after runs in Los Cabos and Atlanta.
Nakashima also showcased his talent at ATP Challenger Tour events in Quimper and Brest, taking the title at both tournaments in France, before enjoying a run to the semi-finals at the 21-and-under event in Milan to take his strong season to finish .
* Previous Newcomer of the Year nominees are not eligible
