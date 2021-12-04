Scorpion’s trio take the loot in Newbury League





Thatcham Scorpions (Lee Calcutt, Niall McGrane & Duncan Groves) defeated Woolton Hill Wolverines (David Barr, Sue Purton & Jonathan Hopson) 6-4 in Division A of the Newbury Table Tennis League. Calcutt defeated Hopson 3-0, lost to Purton 1-3 and lost to Barr 0-3, while McGrane defeated Purton 3-0, Hopson 3-1 and lost to Barr 0-3. Groves was pushed by Hopson in the first two games and won 11-9, 12-10, before taking the third 11-3. Jonathon Hopson Groves also defeated Purton 3-0 and lost to Barr 0-3, but McGrane & Calcutt defeated Barr & Purton 3-1 in doubles 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8. Thatcham Jeffernauts (Fallon Thompson, Andy Jeffery & Philip Jones who play from Division 2) were beaten 0-10 by a powerful Kintbury JOG side (Ray Powell, Mark Wheeler & Tom Watmore). Thompson fought bravely in all three games, losing 2-3 to Powell, 1-3 to Wheeler and in the closest match 1-3 to Watmore 11-3, 10-12, 10-12, 11-13. Jeffery lost to Watmore 0-3 and Powell & Wheeler 1-3, while Jones lost to both Watmore & Wheeler 0-3 and played well to win a match against Powell, 9-11, 4-11 , 12-10 , 9-11. In the doubles, Thompson & Jeffery lost 0-3 to Wheeler & Watmore. Thatcham C (Colin Price, Ray Beeks & Jack Savage) defeated Woolton Hill Wildcats (Simon Sonsino, Roger Cherowbrier & Daanyal Begg, emerging from Division 3). Price lost to Sonsino in five games before beating Begg & Cherowbrier 3-0 and Player of the Match, Beeks, was on fiery form, winning all three games 3-0. Savage defeated Begg & Cherwobrier 3-0 and Sonsino 3-1. In the standout game of the game and one of the closest doubles matches yet this season, Price & Beeks lost to Sonsino & Cherowbrier 11-7, 10-12, 11-8, 10-12, 15-17. Kintbury JOG leads the division with 20 points from seven games. Thatcham Extra Edge is second with 15 points from five games and Scorpions is third with 13 points from six games. In Division 2, Woolton Hill Oracles (Robert Cox, Panos & Dimitrios Stemitsiotis) were outscored 1-9 by Thatcham Lions (Philip Jones, David Martin & Jeffrey Rogers). Robert Cox lost 0-3 to Phlip Jones and lost 1-3 to Rogers & Martin. Dimitrios Stemsisiotis lost 0-3 to Dave Martin & Jeffrey Rogers and lost 1-3 to Philip Jones, while Panos lost all three games 0-3. Oracle’s only consolation was in doubles, where Dimitrios & Panos Stemitsiotis defeated Dave Martin & Jeffrey Rogers 10-12, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8. West Ilsley (Lionel Sheppard, Steve Cobrin & Deryck Crossley) lost 2-8 to AWE Fission (John McLarty, Bob Harris & George Wilson). Sheppard lost 0-3 to McLarty & Wilson and 1-3 to Harris, while Cobrin defeated Wilson 3-2 and Harris 3-1, losing to Player of the Match McLarty in five games 4-11, 4-11, 11-7 , 11-9, 8-11. Crossley lost all three games 0-3, while Sheppard & Cobrin lost 0-3 to McLarty & Harris in doubles. AWE Fission leads the Division 2 table with 18 points from six games, Thatcham Lions are second with 16 points from six games and Thatcham Spartans remain unbeaten in third place with 16 points from five games. In Division 3, Thatcham Spitfires (Pat Shaw, Christine Haines & Joshua Price) lost 3-7 to Thatcham Tornadoes (Reece & Dan ONeill & Rowan Quittendon). Pat Shaw defeated Rowan Quittenton 3-0, lost 1-3 to Reece ONeill and lost 0-3 to Dan ONeill. Christine Haines defeated Quittenton 3-0, lost 0-3 to Dan ONeill and lost to Reece ONeill in five games 10-12, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 12-14. Price lost 0-3 to Dan & Reece ONeill and defeated Quittenton 3-0 and in doubles Shaw & Haines lost 0-3 to Reece & Dan ONeill. Thatcham A&E Specials have yet to lose a game and have 15 points from four games. Thatcham Dragons are second with 13 points from six games and Woolton Hill Tomahawks are third with 12 points from five games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/sport/scorpions-trio-take-the-spoils-9229047/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos