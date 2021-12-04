Utah Volleyball Progresses, Beats Utah Valley in NCAA Tournament Opener

PROVO, Utah The Utah volleyball team kicked off the NCAA Tournament run Friday night with a first-round victory over Utah Valley in four sets (25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11). Led by double-digit kill efforts from three Utes and heavy servings, the Utes defeated the Wolverines for the third time this season to earn a spot in the second round of the tournament game tomorrow night.

Utah Valley is a very good team and is coached very well,” said Utah’s head coach Beth Launiere . “They have a lot of great hitters and they were aggressive. It came down to serve and pass – surprise, surprise. The first set we won the serve and pass battle, and the second set we weren’t. We started serving a little harder and our passers-by started to get up, put us in the system and start our attack. It was a pretty typical game for us and we are very happy with the win.”

“Everyone on the team came in with a good mindset and we’re all just locked in,” said senior outside hitter Dani Drews when progressing. “We’re all very present and we knew that if we get into the tournament it could be back-to-back games so we’re going to stay locked in while we scout and tomorrow we’ll come in and work on some of the things that we have tonight and see on film We are all really involved and want to win.”

It was all about momentum for the Utes to open the game as the first set saw big sprints of points between the Utes and Wolverines. Utah registered the first big run of the game after an 8-1 run, forcing Utah Valley to call a time-out after trailing 11-6. The Wolverines reacted with five unanswered runs and tied the set 11-11.

The Wolverines had to burn their last time out of the set after Utah scored four in a row later to lead 17-13, but the damage was done when Utah finished the set with a 7-0 run to tie the set 25 -16 to pick up. Utah closed the set with .344 as a group led by Madelyn Robinson’s six murders while Dani Drews added four kills, three digs and two aces.

Both teams held each other down in the second set as neither team managed to accumulate more than three consecutive points at once. Utah Valley took an early lead and held it until a kill from Drews followed by a block from Drews and Van Der Werff tied the set 14-14. Utah Valley again took the lead at 19-16, but Utah stormed back to tie the score on a 3-0 run. Utah Valley scored three consecutive points to take a 22-19 lead, and despite a Utah timeout, the Wolverines managed to end the set 25-22 and tie the game.

Utah took the lead in the third set after an early 6-1 run, leading to an 11-7 lead and Utah Valley timeout. The Wolverines broke away and narrowed the lead to just one point, but Utah managed to narrow the lead to 14-10 after three points in a row. After a kill from Drews and a few kills from Robinson, Utah was able to push the lead to the biggest of the set at 20-14 and keep the momentum going until the final set at 25-19.

The fourth set was controlled by the Utes from start to finish, as the offense could not be stopped and there was a .450 hit clip in the set. Utah built an early 9-2 lead after scoring seven consecutive runs, including three service aces from Vanessa Ramirez , and later scored the next five of the six runs to lead 14-4. Another big run of runs was strung together again as Ramirez this time was a 5-0 run for the Utes. With a 24-11 lead, Utah would earn its last point of the game from Amelia Van Der Werff , who collected her 10th kill of the match.

In addition to Van Der Werff in double-digit kills were Drews, who posted a match-high 18 kills (.317), and Robinson, who had a total of 13 kills. Drews posted her 12th double-double of the season with 12 digs and added three aces and three blocks. Van Der Werff led the Utes by seven blocks and hit .692 tonight, while Robinson amassed seven counts.

Stef Jankiewicz once again led the steamy offense with 46 assists, leading the team to a 0.302 batting rate. Ramirez set a career-high four aces — all of which came in the fourth set — and a total of 10 digs, marking the 23rd game of 10 or more digs this season. Zoe Weatherington added eight kills (.333) and five blocks for Utah.

Utah will take on number 11 BYU in the second round of the NCAA tournament tomorrow night at 7:00 PM MT at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo. The game between the Utes and Cougars will be broadcast on ESPN+.