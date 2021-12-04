CRAWFORD | Tyra and Satterfield leave the meeting after the season, encouraged about Louisville’s football future | Sport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville head soccer coach Scott Satterfield and athletic director Vince Tyra sat down for their regular season closing meeting Friday, and both came out encouraged about the program and their plans for the future, despite a disappointing blow to Kentucky in the regular season finale.

While talk radio and social media are teeming with fan disappointment and speculation about Satterfield’s future, Tyra has had no doubts regarding his football coach.

“We had a great meeting today,” Tyra told WDRB News. “Scott had a very detailed game plan, a very convincing game plan, ready for the meeting. It continues the development that he has tried to do in the first three years. I think everyone feels that we are getting further away from where we were three years were years ago and continue to put ourselves in a good place. I think we can see where the recruiting class is. And I think we support other steps that he will discuss shortly to further improve those efforts, and we are ready to invest in those efforts.”

Satterfield is expected to meet with media early next week after the team learns of his bowl destination this weekend. Among the points likely to be considered are additions to his coaching staff and improvements in support staff.

Earlier Friday, two key players announced their return next season: quarterback Malik Cunningham and linebacker Monty Montgomery. While Jordan Watkins chose to transfer, Tyra said he feels the players like Satterfield and the culture he is building within the program.

“The players believe in him,” Tyra said. “They like him. They like what they’re doing to develop the culture. It doesn’t happen overnight. They’re in a rhythm, and I think it’s helpful to be another year from COVID for this kind of culture where it’s a lot of team bonding and, you know, putting group dinners in coaches’ homes and all those things are valuable when you run a program like Scott’s.”

Satterfield had momentum for the final against Kentucky with some impressive performances against Syracuse and Duke. But Kentucky physically dominated Louisville, underscoring how much work remains to be done.

Still, the program finished the season at 6-6 and will go to a bowling match for the second time in Satterfield’s three seasons after a 2-10 debacle in 2018 that resulted in Bobby Petrino’s resignation for the end of the season.

What Tyra wouldn’t discuss, but what I will, is how far the program had to go. If you were at the first spring game of Satterfield’s tenure, held in front of a handful of fans on a cold February night, you wouldn’t have been outnumbered wondering if they would win a single game.

They finished 8-5 and Satterfield was voted ACC Coach of the Year. The Cardinals won just four games a year later, although they played some with a significant number of starters lost to COVID-19.

This season, the Cardinals lost one-ball games to Wake Forest, Virginia and Clemson. They won a one-ball match against UCF on a late Pick-6 from Jamin Alderman.

“If you have a program that it’s going to develop, three years is a short period of time for a coach,” Tyra said. “And I know we’ve seen that at other schools at times. You can be opportunistic or strategic. We try to be strategic about where he takes the program. He knows this is a year to really show more improvement than what we did this year The ball didn’t go away from us You miss a field goal against Virginia The Wake Forest game there was a lot of trouble and I wasn’t about to get it in the end zone against Clemson I would saying it usually doesn’t always work out that way. Usually you win your share of that.”

Satterfield’s final statements to the media came immediately after his team’s loss to Kentucky. He had heard of his father’s death less than an hour before kick-off. He made no reference to it in his post-match comments, which he criticized for some (including by me).

But even fans frustrated by this season’s losses should respect that Satterfield is not one to apologize. He has not criticized players. He failed to point out his predecessor and outlined how exhausted he was when he arrived. He filled his first recruiting class with everyone he could get and still won.

His biggest misstep at Louisville was the decision to talk to South Carolina about the open position as coach after his first season in Louisville, something some fans have not forgiven him for.

Anyway, Satterfield will be the coach at Louisville next season. He’s building a house in Prospect, Kentucky, and he hopes to develop the young recruits he gets over the years into a program that can win consistently and doesn’t rely on a single player or recruiting class for its success.

That takes time. And for now, it looks like Satterfield will get that from U of L and his leadership.

