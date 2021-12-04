Women’s hockey gophers give Wisconsin first loss of season – Twin Cities





The fifth-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team took the first of two in the border battle against their biggest rival in the top-ranked Wisconsin, giving the Badgers their first loss of the season with a 3-2 win on Friday night. Minnesota got off to a hot start to the first period at the LaBahn Arena, scoring a goal in the first 30 seconds and another in the final two minutes. Taylor Heise got the score going and Emily Oden closed the period. In the second period, the Badgers managed to narrow their deficit to a quarter of the way. Wisconsin was able to tie the game, but only briefly when the Gophers scored Catie Skaja nine seconds later to retake the lead. Gophers goalkeeper Lauren Bench was hit with shots throughout the game, but only allowed two goals out of 31 shots. Seven Gophers took a point in the win, but no player found a multi-point night. MSU Mankato 3, St Thomas 1: The Tommies fell behind in the first period and the Mavericks never gave up their lead again. Mankato was able to extend the lead early in the second period. The Tommies Jenna Hartung stopped the bleeding with the only goal just over halfway through the second period to halve St Thomas’ deficit. Goaltender Saskia Maurer conceded no goals after those first two as she tried to keep the Tommies in the game. She stopped 26 of the 28 shots she encountered. The Mavericks scored an empty goal in the last minute to take the game out of reach. HOCKEY FOR MEN Bemidji State 5, St Thomas 2: The Tommies couldn’t get their attack going and were held scoreless for two periods. The Beavers, on the other hand, opened with a score in the first and scored two more in the second. Once it was 4-0, Sam Renlund scored St Thomas’ first goal. Aaron Swanson was also able to bring in the score, but it wasn’t enough for the Tommies. The Beavers added a goal between the two goals in the late period to keep the game in their own hands. WRESTLING Minnesota started its biggest tournament of the regular season at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. After the first day of the two-day event, the Gophers saw three wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals. In the 133 lb. bracket, Jake Gilva had just one game and won 5-0 in the round of 16. Jake Bergeland dominated the 144 lb. bracket, winning his two matches 6-0 and 9-1. The last Gopher to advance to the quarterfinals was Michael Blockhus in the 149lb bracket after a 20-5 win followed by injury. All three wrestlers will face the #1 ranked opponent in their respected weight divisions when the tournament concludes on Saturday afternoon.

