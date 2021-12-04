Cowgirl Indoor Track & Field opens the 2022 season in Wooo Pig Classic





FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.– The Oklahoma State men’s and women’s track teams kicked off their 2021 indoor season at the WoooPig Classic in Fayetteville, Ark. Friday afternoon. The afternoon was all about Taylor Roess and Alex Stitt each set school records in the women’s 3000m and men’s 1000m respectively. He beat the previous record in the 3000 meters by a tenth of a second, with a blistering time of 8:58.58, also setting the measurement record for the event. The previous figure of 8:58.68 has been held by Cowgirl legend ChristineMcMiken for over 36 years. Also racing for the first time in an OSUIndoor uniform were Cowgirl distance runners Grace Ping , Amelia Jauregui , Abby Pickett , Krystal Rodriguez andJinahMi ckens-Malik. Ping, Jauregui and Pickett each ran the mile at the start of the day, finishing fifth, seventh and ninth respectively, while Rodriguez ran the 1000m. Mickens-Malik took part twice that day, both in the women’s 600 m and the women’s 4×400 relay. Rounding out the competitors for the Cowgirls were: Gabija Galvydyte , Lilly Lavier and Mackenzie Michael , who each ran both the 1000 meters for the women and the 4×400 meter relay with Mickens-Malik. Galvydyte was knocked over by her on the leash in the women’s 1000m, finishing second with a time of 2:46.80, which matched the winning time in the event. In the men’s race, Gabe Simonsen was the first person to compete for the OSU indoor team this season when he finished his first race in a cowboy uniform by completing the mile in 4:13.52. After Simonsen, Stitt and Daniel Nickell followed, each of whom competed in the men’s 1000 meters. Stitt’s time of 2:21.89 broke the previous 1000 meters set by Joshua Thompson in 2017. Stitt was followed by Nickell in tenth place, who finished the event with a time of 2:26.64. The 3000m run was the best event of the day for the Cowboyson, with Jonas Price and WillMuirhead taking the top two places in the event with times of 8:11.80 and 8:19.90 respectively. Triston Read opened his 2022 slate by taking part in the 600m run and setting a time of 1:20.62 in a 12eplace finish. VictorShits has been around in the events for the Cowboys and set a personal best in the 5000 meter indoor of 13:58.95 in a fraught field made up of several cross country All-Americans from a few weeks ago in Tallahassee. For more information about the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit www.okstate.com. Individual results men Mile

3. Gabe Simonsen – 4:13.52 1000 meters

6. Alex Stitt – 2:21.89 (school record)

10. Daniel Nickell – 2:26.64 3000 meters

1. Jonas Price – 8:11.80

2. Will Muirhead – 8:19.90 600 meters

12. Triston Read 1:20.62 5000 meters

10.Victor Shitsama – 13.58.95 Individual results ladies Mile

5. Grace Ping – 5:00.95

7. Amelia Jauregui – 5:23.05

9. Abby Pickett 5:40.70 1000 meters

2. Gabija Galvydyte – 2:46.80

5. Lilly Lavier – 2:53.77

6. Mackenzie Michael – 2:55.03

9. Krystal Rodriguez – 3:00.18 3000 meters

1. Taylor Roess – 8:58.58 (school record) 600 meters

6. Jinah Mickens-Malik – 1:36.89 4×400 relay

6. State of Oklahoma – 3:52.10

