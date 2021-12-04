Chris Cairns ‘calm down’, never walk again

Chris Cairns became paralyzed after a stroke during surgery. Image: Instagram

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns is candid about his recovery of a harrowing health ordeal, admitting that he “made peace” by never being able to walk again.

The 51-year-old stayed behind paralyzed after a stroke during life-saving surgery in August.

The former all-rounder collapsed and was rushed to hospital in Canberra, where he was placed on a ventilator after a tear formed in the lining of a large artery in his heart.

Cairns then underwent four open-heart surgeries after being transferred to Sydney, and suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The former Test star has spent the past few months in the rehabilitation unit of the University of Canberra hospital.

While he admitted he might never walk again, Cairns said he’s just thankful he’s alive.

I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again and I’m at peace with that, he said to the British Telegraph on Friday.

Now it’s about understanding that I can live a full and enjoyable life in a wheelchair, but at the same time know that it will be different.

It’s been 14 weeks since I had my injury and it feels like a lifetime when I look back. I can’t remember the eight or nine days I had four open heart surgeries.

“My wife, Mel, was with me the whole time and I have to constantly refer back to her regarding what was going on. I absolutely loved it.

I remember dropping the kids off at school that morning. But with an aortic dissection, you’re a functioning time bomb.

“The tear in your artery is leaking blood and your blood pressure is dropping. You’re in a haze.

“I remember arriving at the emergency department, throwing up and then they took my blood pressure and rushed me through it.

“They turned me upside down to get the blood flow to the brain. The next thing I remember is waking up nine days later in Sydney not knowing what was going on.

Chris Cairns’ Brilliant Cricket Career

Cairns lives and works in Canberra with wife Mel and their children, and is CEO of virtual sports company SmartSportz.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.

He was one of the best all-rounders of his time, especially in the shorter formats.

He amassed over 3,000 runs in Test cricket and nearly 5,000 in ODIs, passing the 200-wicket mark in both formats.

Chris Cairns in Eden Park ahead of a T20 match in 2006. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Cairns was named one of Wisden’s Cricket Players of the Year in 2000 and was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit when he retired from Tests in 2004.

He lived in Canberra for several years after marrying Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

After retiring from international cricket, he was the subject of match fixing allegations in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008.

He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel suit against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

In 2015, he was acquitted of perjury in connection with the libel case after being charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

