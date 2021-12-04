Davis Cup 2021 – Novak Djokovic and Serbia’s run is ended by Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic

Croatia are entering a fourth Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic showed their class by beating Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 and 6-1 to win their semi-final against Serbia 2-1.

World number one Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in the second rubber of the day to send the semi-finals to a decision after world number 279 Borna Gojo gave Croatia the initiative with a surprise win over Dusan Lajovic.

However, Olympic gold medalists Mektic and Pavic confirmed their status as the best doubles pair in the men’s game, as they produced a masterclass to earn a spot in the final, where they face either the Russian Tennis Federation or Germany.

Mektic and Pavic were aggressive the entire time and dominated the net to take a comfortable win and advance to the final for the fourth time after previous appearances in 2005, 2016 and 2018. The Croatian pair who won nine titles in 2021, delivered the decisive break at the end of the first set and took advantage of a drop in intensity in the second to secure a double break to advance to the final.

It was a great win and we played against a great team. Djokovic is the best player in the world, Pavic said after the game.

Vedran Martic’s team now aims to match the successes of the 2005 and 2018 teams, which defeated Slovakia and France respectively.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner lost just one Davis Cup game to Olivier Rochus on clay in 2005 and dealt with a pressure situation against a stoked Cilic after Gojo defeated Lajovic in three sets earlier in the day.

2014 US Open winner Cilic provided six breakpoints in the opening set and two more in the second, but failed to convert against Djokovic, who has now not broken in matches against Dennis Novak, Jan-Lennard Struff or Alexander Bublik currently year event.

Djokovic, on the other hand, was brutally efficient when the opportunity presented itself, sealing the decisive break in game nine of the first set of 0-40 and providing an early double break in the second to race away from 33-year-old Cilic and send the match to a decision maker.

“It was always going to be a tough game,” Djokovic said afterwards.

It was a very nervous start from both of us and we both knew the meaning of the match!

Previously, world number 279 Borna Gojo kept his nerve to beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.

The importance of this opening rubber made it a matter of high pressure and low quality as both players struggled to compose fluent tennis, but it was 23-year-old Gojo who managed to settle better to give his country the advantage .

The tie marked the pair’s first meeting, and Gojo – perhaps bolstered by impressive results against Italy’s No. 21 Lorenzo Sonego and Australian No. 61 Alexei Popyrin earlier in the competition – had the upper hand from the start, taking two points away. of a 5-1 lead in the first. However, after a spectacular collapse, 17 of the last 18 points went in the direction of Lajovic as the world number 33 gave Serbia the early initiative.

The Croat finished the first set with 19 unforced errors for his opponent’s 12, and the match continued to be a bad affair in the second. Gojo again had the upper hand early on and missed a chance to take a 4-0 advantage, but unlike the first set he managed to take advantage of the early break to serve it out to take the match to to send a decisive set.

Gojo broke into the decider early again, twice, as his more experienced opponent started churning through unforced errors – Lajovic would end the game with 44 – and kept his nerves to sort it out.

