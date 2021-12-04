no. 8 Notre Dame Hockey Falls to No. 18 Ohio State – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletic Website





Box score (PDF) SOUTH BEND, ind. — no. 8 Notre Dame Hockey opened the weekend series against No. 18 Ohio State with a 4-2 loss on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena (4,343). Ryder Rolston and Max Ellis each scored a goal for the Irish, who went to 10-4-0 and 4-3-0-2-0-0 in conference play this year. Nick Leivermann also closed with a few assists. The Irish beat the Buckeyes 36-28, while Matthew Galajda saves crazy 24 on the night for Notre Dame and Ohio State goalkeeper Jakub Dobe made 34. The Buckeyes are now 9-4-0 on the season (5-2-0 -0-0-0-0 B1G). Special teams proved crucial when Ohio State went 2-for-5 in the power play, while Notre Dame was 0-for-2. How it happened Ryder Rolston gave the Irish a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the first period with a pole from the far boards that missed Jakub Dobes glove. Rolston’s fifth of the year was assisted by Graham Slaggert and Nick Leivermann. Ohio State scored the next two goals for a 2-1 lead after the first period, including a Kamil Sadlocha count at 12:34 and a power play goal from Travis Treloar at 15:27. The Irish beat a power play from Ohio State to start the second, including a big stop from Matthew Galajda on Gustaf Westlund and a shot block from Zach Plucinski. Notre Dame got its first power play opportunity midway through the second, but Grant Silianoff was turned down by Dobes for the best look from the Irish. Ohio State was able to push it to a 3-1 lead at 12:16 of the second when Georgii Merkulovof scored his fourth of the year and then the Buckeyes turned it into a 4-1 game at 15:54 on a Will Play Reidel power target. Notre Dame delivered another strong penalty early in the third, but their pressure on the other side was smothered by the Buckeyes. Max Ellis buried his eleventh goal of the season to narrow Buckeyes’ lead to 4-2 at 18:42 of the third with the extra striker. Ellis’ team-leading eleventh goal of the season was assisted by Landon Slaggert and Leivermann. Remarks: After scoring one goal in 28 games as a freshman, sophomore forward Ryder Rolston has scored five goals in 14 games so far this season.

Rolston is now level with Trevor Janicke and Graham Slaggert for the team’s second most goals this season (5), behind Ellis with 11.

With a few assists, Nick Leivermann extended his run of points to five games (1-7-8) and became team leader this season with nine assists so far.

It marked Leivermann’s fourth multi-point game of the season and the ninth of his career.

Leivermann now leads the team with nine assists a year.

With a goal, Max Ellis extended his run of points to eight games (8-4-12).

The Irish are now at home 6-2-0 this season.

Next one Notre Dame and Ohio State will conclude their weekend series on Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m. at the Compton Family Ice Arena ( tickets ).

— ND —

