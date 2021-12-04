IND vs NZ: Unique look at the dismissal of Virat Kohli in Mumbai test, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha had a unique take on the sacking of Indian captain Virat Kohli, which was one of the hottest moments on Day 1 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Kohli was handed LBW by the on-field umpire and the third umpire decided not to overturn the decision after finding “no conclusive evidence”. The cricket club was divided over the incident. Many believed Kohli hit the ball before his pads, but there were some like Simon Doull who believed the “proper trial” had been followed by the third umpire.

However, Ojha had a different take on describing the events. Referring to the name of third umpire Virender Sharma, the former Native American left arm spinner wrote, “#VirenderSharma bhool gaye ki duniya main sirf ek #virendersehwag….Who do we love! #ViratKohli #IndvsNZtest,” on his Koo handle.

It all happened in the 30th left of the Indian innings when Ajaz Patel Kohli foxed with a straighter. Umpire Anil Chaudhary had no doubts that the path was first, as he quickly raised his hand.

The star batter, who returned to lead the side after stepping down as captain of the T20I and taking a short break, asked for the LBW decision to be reviewed.

TV umpire Virender Sharma watched several replays, with some angles suggesting the ball had hit the bat first.

He was heard to say, “Ball and bat and toad seem to be together. I have no conclusive evidence to negate that.”

promoted

The decision came at a crucial moment with Patel taking all four Indian wickets and handing two scalps in one as India slumped to 80-3 after a solid opening score.

Mayank Agarwal went through an undefeated century to save India, leaving them at the Wankhede Stadium at 221-4 at the end of the game on a weather-stricken day.