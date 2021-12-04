Sports
IND vs NZ: Unique look at the dismissal of Virat Kohli in Mumbai test, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli was fired for a duck on day 1 of the second test.© Twitter
Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha had a unique take on the sacking of Indian captain Virat Kohli, which was one of the hottest moments on Day 1 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Kohli was handed LBW by the on-field umpire and the third umpire decided not to overturn the decision after finding “no conclusive evidence”. The cricket club was divided over the incident. Many believed Kohli hit the ball before his pads, but there were some like Simon Doull who believed the “proper trial” had been followed by the third umpire.
However, Ojha had a different take on describing the events. Referring to the name of third umpire Virender Sharma, the former Native American left arm spinner wrote, “#VirenderSharma bhool gaye ki duniya main sirf ek #virendersehwag….Who do we love! #ViratKohli #IndvsNZtest,” on his Koo handle.
It all happened in the 30th left of the Indian innings when Ajaz Patel Kohli foxed with a straighter. Umpire Anil Chaudhary had no doubts that the path was first, as he quickly raised his hand.
The star batter, who returned to lead the side after stepping down as captain of the T20I and taking a short break, asked for the LBW decision to be reviewed.
TV umpire Virender Sharma watched several replays, with some angles suggesting the ball had hit the bat first.
He was heard to say, “Ball and bat and toad seem to be together. I have no conclusive evidence to negate that.”
promoted
The decision came at a crucial moment with Patel taking all four Indian wickets and handing two scalps in one as India slumped to 80-3 after a solid opening score.
Mayank Agarwal went through an undefeated century to save India, leaving them at the Wankhede Stadium at 221-4 at the end of the game on a weather-stricken day.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/india-vs-new-zealand-2021/ind-vs-nz-former-india-cricketer-pragyan-ojhas-unique-take-on-virat-kohlis-dismissal-in-mumbai-test-2636648
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]