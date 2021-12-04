Clinton-Massie defeats Youngstown Ursuline, 29-28, in DIV football final

CANTON The loyal pigskin dabblers in Clinton County have committed triple offenses since being applied for their first shoulder pads.

Many of them watched the hometown Falcons fall short in the Division IV title game against Steubenville four years ago.

So when Clinton-Massie cut Youngstown Ursulines’ lead from 28-7 to 28-27 with 45 ticks on the clock Friday, there was no hesitation for coach Dan McSurleys seniors.

Kody Zantene had just walked into the end zone untouched. McSurley called for time-out, and as a democratic process, Clinton-Massies’ upcoming Class of 22 decided to end their 2021 football season as champions.

More:Clarksville whispers ‘small town’ but it screams pride for Clinton-Massie football

More:OHSAA Football: Following Clinton-Massie’s Path to Youngstown Ursuline’s DIV Title Game

Season leading rusher Carson Vanhoose took the ball behind his workhorse line and cemented the Falcons in OHSAA history with a two-point conversion that will be discussed in Clinton County for years to come.

Then the Falcons stopped Ursuline’s powerful charge and took over the ball with 9 seconds left for the victory formation and a 29-28 hard-fought triumph.

They have such hearts! Coach McSurley said about his third title team. They didn’t panic at half. We got the momentum and just didn’t give up. We just wouldn’t be turned away.

More:Here’s the Cincinnati Enquirer’s 2021 OHSAA Football Coverage in High School

Said Vanhoose, Coach asked us what we wanted to do. We all said we wanted to win this match. We went for two and got it.

A rowdy crowd of 5,615 saw the Falcons in blue brighten up a gray sky with the unlikely finish. Clinton-Massie scored 22 unanswered points in the final 16 minutes of the game. Ursulines Irish led 28-7 late in the third quarter.

I will probably never have the opportunity to coach a group of seniors like this for the rest of my life, McSurley said. This will no doubt go down in history as one of the greatest comeback wins in high school history.

Clinton-Massie was led by senior Colton Trampler with 117 rushing yards and seven tackles. His brothers were on the 2017 team that came up short and he ran right over to them when the time passed.

It means so much! said Trampler with tears of joy. It no longer represents the hard work we’ve put in off-season, but the brotherhood we represent as a team. This is the biggest turnout I’ve ever seen Clinton-Massie. Everyone is so excited now! I jumped in those bleachers and ran to my family!

Vanhoose had 102 yards including the first and final scores of the memorable game.

Zantene completed his final game with 85 yards and two touchdowns. For the record, he led the Falcons in tackles with 12. Plus, he had another photo taken with his assistant coach dad, Jeskee Zantene.

When he was in third grade, they had their picture taken with the Clinton-Massies first state trophy in 2012. After his son was done with the interviews, Jeskee called him to the same spot on the field for the same photo.

It took us a few years, but once we were in fifth or sixth grade, we knew something was going to happen, Zantene said of recreating the trophy photo. I remember everything. 2012 and 2013 were the best years of my life. Soccer is my life. I love every minute of it.

The senior signal-caller can now highlight his 2021 highlights among his remarkable years.

How did they do it?

The first quarter could have been sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. The Falcons chewed up 9:13 of the 12-minute frame with Vanhoose running into the games, first score at 4th and goal from the 2-yard line.

The second stanza brought a different tune.

Demarcus McElroy got Ursuline on the board with a 34-yard score, then head coach Dan Reardon opted for a short kick-off, which the Irish returned. McElroy was eventually able to drive in a 4th-and-goal run from the 1-yard line.

As effective as the Falcons were in the first, they struggled in the second. After another possession, Ursulines found Brady Shannon McElroy alone from 39 yards away and the Irish increased the lead to two scores.

At halftime, the Irish had won the Falcons 241-123. McElroy, who had run 266 and 261 yards in his previous two games, was already on 105 yards.

The third quarter turned ominous as Shannon found Dean Boyd in the middle of the end zone as the Irishman jumped out 28-7. But Zantene kept fans in their seats with a 49-meter battle to get back inside 14.

I knew I had to make a big piece, someone had to play big, Zantene said. We had to get the momentum on our side.

McSurelys Falcons kept chasing early in the fourth with Trampler and Vanhoose both making long runs. Early in the quarter, lineman Garrett Vance threw himself into a Trampler fumble in the end zone and the Clinton-Massie fans came alive.

The palpitations would continue if Clinton-Massie got another clock-tapping ride. In the end, the seniors voted for the win and the Falcons line delivered for Zantene and Vanhoose.

Clinton-Massie ends their magical run at 14-1 with 13 straight wins. Youngstown Ursuline ends at 11-4.

The Falcons are now waiting for their 2021 championship to be spotted at the gates of their stadium for the next group of youngsters hoping to run to victory.

It was such a fitting ending for these seniors, McSurley said.

CLINTON MASSIE7 0 7 15 29

URSULIN 0 21 7 0 28

CM-Vanhoose 2-yard run (McGuinness kick)

you McElroy 34-yard run (Smith kick)

you McElroy 1-yard run (Donlow run)

you Shannon 39-yard pass to McElroy (run failed)

you Shannon 26-yard pass to Boyd (Smith kick)

CM Zantene 49-yard run (McGuinness kick)

CM Vance recovered fumble in end zone (McGuinness kick)

CM Zantene 1-yard run (Vanhoose run)

More:Here’s the Cincinnati Enquirer’s 2021 OHSAA Football Coverage in High School