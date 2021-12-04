New coach Caleb Cramer sets high goals for Westerville Warcats

After serving as an assistant coach on the program since 2016, Caleb Cramer now has the chance to help turn around the Westerville club hockey team.

Cramer has taken over as head coach, replacing Jordan DiGiando, who retired after three seasons.

That’s nice, Cramer said. The fun part about it is watching the boys grow up right in front of your eyes for the past six years. They know me, they trust me and they know what I’m aiming for. But when you apply different tactics, it is always difficult.

The Warcats are looking for their first winning season since 2016-17, when they finished 31-19-2 during Cramers’ first season with the program.

Westerville is also looking for his fourth consecutive Buckeye Cup tournament berth.

Our #1 goal this year is to win the state tournament and not just make it, Cramer said. It is a lofty goal. Were not happy making it this year.

Cullen Hassel, a senior center at Westerville Central, is pleased with the coaching transition.

It was really important to have that background so it could collectively keep our team together and the transition was really good, Hassel said. We were all very excited. We all love Caleb. If we had to choose a coach, I bet we would all choose him.

Westerville was 11-9-2 overall and 5-5 in the Ohio Scholastic Hockey League competing on December 4.

The returnees for the Warcats are led by senior striker Sedric Cowans (Reynoldsburg), who led the team last season with 19 goals and 22 assists. Hassel had 16 goals and eight assists, senior striker Caleb Bussey (Reynoldsburg) scored a total of 16 goals and seven assists, and sophomore forward David Reisinger (Central) added six goals and 11 assists.

Cramer expects a solid season from junior goalkeeper William Caron (Central), who scored 4.25 goals against average and a save rate of 0.871 last season.

We have potential, said Caron. The team had a lot of skill last year, but it just didn’t click. This year they did their best to make it happen.

Cramers’ coaching staff includes Evan Ingram, a 2017 Central graduate and three-year player for the Warcats, and Zeid Rawahneh, a 2011 North graduate and another former player for the Warcats.

We were trying to build a culture of self-responsibility, Cramer said. It was tough, but it was now reaping the rewards.

[email protected]

@ThisWeekFrank

DESALE

Trainer: Derrick Henderson, first season

Top players: AJ Cagnina, Michael Friess, Christopher Henderson, Mateo Muller, Liam Rice and Tyler Thompson

Main losses: Nick Bedzyk, Nathan Granata and Mikey Roach

Last season: 4-16 overall

2020-21 CHC-Blue standings: Olentangy (22, 11-5), Watterson (20, 10-6), Gahanna (18, 9-7), Columbus Academy (13, 6-10-0-1), Worthington Kilbourne (9, 4-11- 0-1), DeSales (6.3-14), Dublin Scioto (0.0-16)

late season 2020-21: Lost to Thomas Worthington 11-1 in first round of district tournament

Outlook: The senior-less Stallions hope to make a corner under Henderson, who played club hockey at Bowling Green, coached at the high school and club level, and served as the Ohio State women’s club coach for three seasons.

Most of the mainstays return from last year’s team, which showed improvement after a winless 2019-20 season. Cagnina and Thompson, both juniors, lead the attackers, while classmates Friess and Muller and sophomore Rice follow the defenders. Junior Christopher Henderson returns in goal and is supported by Ben Kreuck, a sophomore who will also be a fourth defender.

Junior Lukas Seyboldt and sophomore Noah Bedzyk should also be on the attack.

citable: The key was to start from scratch and see who they really are and what makes them play their best. We made the game easier while giving them the freedom to play outside the structure. We’ve turned it back on defensively and made it easier for them. We have talents. Henderson

Dave Purpura

WESTERVILLE

Trainer: Caleb Cramer, first season

Top players: Caleb Bussey, Will Caron, Sedric Cowans, Nick Crone, Cullen Hassel and David Reisinger

Main losses: Aidan Mukavetz, Andrew Resinger and Santo Scillia

Last season: 9-22-3 general

OSHL standings 2020-21: Dayton (28, 14-0), Hilliard (20, 10-4), Newark (15, 8-5-2), Northeast and Westerville (both 9.4-8-1), PHA (0.0-15 )

late season 2021: Lost to Hilliard 7-1;lost to North Royalton 5-4 (OT);final. Miami 5-2 in Buckeye Cup pool play

Outlook: Westerville hopes to have its first winning season since 2016-17, when it finished 31-19-2.

The Warcats are also looking to make a return trip to the Buckeye Cup state tournament after going 1-2 in the pool last season.

Westerville should be led in goal by Caron, a junior from Central. Bussey, a senior from Reynoldsburg, is a key striker, while Crone, a junior from South, should help anchor the defense.

citable: We have a chance at a state title. This team is young but they are taking the varsity very well and they have adapted to all of our systems and playing time and everyone is really starting to get it together so I really think we have a chance. Hassel

Frank DiRenna