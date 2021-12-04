Second Quarter Surge Helps Alabama Beat Houston, 77-67





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The University of Alabama women’s basketball team won the Coleman Coliseum for the fifth consecutive time in just 10 days on Friday, beating Houston in comeback fashion, 77-67. The Crimson Tide improved to 7-2 in 2021-22, while the Cougars fell to 3-5. For the second game in a row, four starters scored in double figures. Megan Abrams led the group with 23 points 8-of-12 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, while adding seven rebounds. Brittany Davis (17), Hannah Hairdresser (12) and JaMya Mingo-Young (11) rounded off the foursome. Despite Houston coming out to a 19-18 lead after the first quarter, the Crimson Tide defeated the Cougars in the second quarter, 23-10, with 69.2 percent shooting to set the pace for the rest of the game. Alabama made 26 of its 54 attempts from the field for its third straight game of over 45.0 percent shooting, while the Tide defeated the Cougs, 43-30, to win its fourth straight game on the program. “I just love the fact that we kept them at 10 in the second quarter. You know, we just came back in the third quarter and were able to get a good lead in the fourth. Obviously it got ugly there eventually, but those are just some great learning opportunities. That’s a really good team that’s played a really good schedule, and I’m just really proud. You know, sometimes it gets a little ugly, but to have so many games in the number of days we have and “To play against that style of the team, which I think they had six days to prepare for us, was really happy to find a way to win ugly. That’s what really good teams do.” News and Notes Alabama is in its 48th season with a record of 798-616 (.564). The Crimson Tide holds a 408-199 (.671) all-time home record. The Crimson Tide is 7-2 in 2021-22.

Kristy Curry is in her ninth season as head coach of the Crimson Tide, with a 140-120 record during her time with The Capstone. Curry is in her 23rd season as head coach of her career and has a record of 449-269.

The Crimson Tide defense forced the Cougars to 10 turnovers, resulting in 13 points. Alabama posted 23 turnovers, while Houston took 17 points off those errors. The Tide has won the revenue battle in eight out of nine games this season, with tonight’s matchup being the first game the Tide has not played.

For the second game in a row, the Crimson Tide had four out of five starters in double digits.

Megan Abrams leads the team in 20-point games, collecting her third of the season against the Cougars.

scored the first basket for the Crimson Tide after winning the opening tip. Alabama and Houston kept it tight in the first quarter, with the two teams equalizing four times in the opening 10 minutes. Megan Abrams scored a deep 3-pointer on the buzzer to keep the Crimson Tide inside one of the Cougars, 18-19. She scored nine points in the first quarter 3-for-4 from the field. Alabama turned the ball four times in the first quarter, allowing Houston to score four runs on those miscues.

The Crimson Tide turned up the heat in the second quarter, beating the Cougars 23-10. The Tide re-took the lead at 8:04 in the second quarter, 22-21, thanks to a layup made by Jada Rice , then stretched, 24-21, thanks to a layup made by JaMya Mingo-Young . Alabama held the lead for the remainder of the quarter. Alabama went on an 11–0 run near the buzzer, leaving Houston scoreless for more than three minutes during that time. The Tide shot 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from the field in the second frame, compared to 26.7 percent (4-of-15).

Alabama led Houston 41-29 at halftime. Megan Abrams scored 14 points in the second half, including the sinking of a couple of three-pointers. Alabama shot more than 50 percent from the field in the first half, while Houston shot less than 35 percent from the field.

Brittany Davis led the Tide by nine points in the third quarter, including recording her first three-pointer in the game and taking four boards. Alabama led Houston for the first time in the game the full length of the third quarter, leading the Cougs 63-46 at the end of the frame.

Houston came on a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter and narrowed the gap to Alabama 75-65.

Brittany Davis and JaMya Mingo-Young each made a free throw in the last minute and helped Alabama close the game with a 77-67 win over Houston. Next one The University of Alabama women’s basketball team will compete in its first real road game, traveling to Chattanooga, Tenn., to play Chattanooga on Sunday at 1:00 PM CT.

