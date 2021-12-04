OU coaching search is narrowed even further

Welcome to the ongoing saga of the search for the 25th head coach of football at the University of Oklahoma.

Well, calling it a saga might be a stretch given that the official quest is now only its fifth full day, and with the speed at which the main characters keep changing, we really don’t know much more than we knew earlier in the week.

What we do know, however, is that what started out as a potential roster of as many as a dozen names has pretty much been narrowed down to a trio of likely finalists for the job.

As it should be, the OU’s athletic director, Joe Castiglione, will not let us know which person or individuals he has his sights on or what his plan A, B and C might be in his urgent search for the next head football coach in Oklahoma.

“My benchmark is hiring the best coach for the University of Oklahoma,” Castiglione said at a news conference in Oklahoma Monday. “It always has been and always will be.”

We may not be sure who the final candidates are, but according to multiple sources, including interim head coach Bob Stoops, it looks like the announcement could come over the weekend or potentially carry over to Monday. We also know who is no longer a candidate.

When the news first broke that Lincoln was leaving Riley Norman for sunny Southern California, potential candidate names to replace him started flying off the shelf. Among those names were Mark Stoops, head coach at Kentucky; Josh Heupel, an Oklahoma alumnus and former offensive coordinator; Lane Kiffin, current head coach at Ole Miss; and a pair of NFL head coaches with Big 12 ties: Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals and formerly head coach at Texas Tech, and Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who was previously head coach at Baylor.

You can delete all these names from the list. They either personally opted out or, for whatever reason, no longer considered it, if they ever were.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was also considered a good candidate for the job. In the past 24 hours, his name has reportedly disappeared from this list.

The three names that get the most buzz from Friday afternoon are Brent Venables, defensive coordinator at Clemson and formerly DC in Oklahoma under Bob Stoops; Luke Fickell, head coach at Cincinnati; and Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator at Georgia. Only Venables is not involved in conference championships this weekend, and two (Fickell and Lanning can play even bigger games after that if they win on Saturday).

Venables has reportedly been recruiting all week, making it difficult to understand how Oklahoma has interacted with him.

Fickell seems to be the bigger fish out of that trio. He has said in the past that Ohio State and Notre Dame would be the two jobs he would be most interested in if he left Cincinnati. The Notre Dame job began earlier this week with news that Brian Kelly had taken the LSU coaching vacancy but has since been filled with Irish assistant Marcus Freeman, who had served with ND defensive coordinator. Ryan Day is firmly in place in the state of Ohio, so that job isn’t opening anytime soon.

If I were to prioritize the three OU coaching candidates that sources indicate are the top three prospects for getting the Oklahoma job, it would be 1) Fickell, 2) Venables, 3) Lanning.

Who knows though. Joe Castiglione can eventually throw us a crooked ball, similar to what Riley did when he turned away the investigation into the LSU coaching track after Saturday’s Bedlam game to finally accept the USC track on Sunday.