UND implodes in loss at St. Cloud State

Less than five minutes later, it changed to a two-to-zero situation. After that, it gave the best powerplay in the country a chance. St. Cloud State also cashed in for a goal.

Believe it or not, it got worse.

UND completely unraveled Friday night, giving the Huskies a major power play, conceding a Mike Legg/Andrei Svechnikov style lacrosse goal and losing 8-1 to St. Cloud State at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

It was the first time UND had conceded eight goals in a match since January 2011, and the first time it had lost seven since February 1998.

“Everyone should look at themselves in the mirror,” said UND captain Mark Senden. “We have to be better. If we want to be a great team like we can, we have to figure it out Friday night. We have to be better. We have to be better off. We can’t keep going up and down. We have to stay one step ahead instead of stepping back.”

UND has now been defeated 17-3 in the last three Friday evenings.

Two weeks ago, it lost 4-1 to Minnesota Duluth in the series opener. Last week, it lost 5-1 to Minnesota. In both series, UND bounced back to win on Saturday and take a split.

The Fighting Hawks (10-6 overall, 5-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) will try that again Saturday at 6 p.m.

“It’s another day to go through our team and send a message about what to do,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “You have to repeat it over and over to correct it and eventually we will.”

St. Cloud State, which UND hasn’t swept in-house since November 2001, could take a first-place tie with the Fighting Hawks if it completes the sweep.

The Huskies (10-5, 4-3) had a hat-trick and an assist from Easton Brodzinski, four assists from defender Nick Perbix, a goal and two assists from fifth-year senior Kevin Fitzgerald and three assists from rookie defender Jack Peart.

Connor Ford scored UND’s lone goal, which gave the Fighting Hawks a 3-1 score in the second period with 7:46 to go.

“We got the first goal and I thought we would come,” said Berry. “We did a lot of good things the right way. We were finally rewarded. Then they scored the fourth on a face-off from our O-zone and they make it 4-1. We take a five-minute major on the subsequent game. You can’t do that. We’ve worked so hard to get back into the game to make it a two-goal game and then you give that up. That’s just pure frustration. You can’t have it .”

Defender Chris Jandric was called up for a javelin major and game misconduct after St. Cloud State’s fourth goal. It marked the fourth big penalty of the season for UND. Three came after the whistle.

In UND’s five regulatory losses this season, it has given up either a five-minute major or a five-on-three for a full two minutes.

“We talk about it every weekend,” Senden said. “It’s starting to get really repetitive. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot and taking penalties. It’s just undisciplined. We have to be better. We talk about it every weekend. We have to be better than that.”

St. Cloud State had six power plays and scored three times. It also scored once just seven seconds after a power play expired.

“They had six (power plays) and we had two,” said Berry. “Against a good team, six against two is not a good recipe for success.”

UND pulled starter Zach Driscoll after three goals on five shots. Freshman Jakob Hellsten got his first play, but was hung to dry by a porous defense like Driscoll. Hellsten finished with 22 saves on 27 shots. One of the goals he allowed was a highlight play by Jami Krannila, who picked up the puck on the blade of his stick and threw it into the top corner of the net.

“I think we need to better protect our home and limit it outside,” Senden said. “I think we don’t have enough communication and it was just sloppy everywhere tonight. We have to be better. We have to sharpen up and play better as a five-man squad.”

UND spoke in the series finale about the importance of a good start.

“That will be the main key for tomorrow, having the first five minutes and a pushback right away,” said Berry. “And I know our guys will. They always respond and I know they will tomorrow.”