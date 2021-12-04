Illini Open NCAA Tournament 3-1 win over West Virginia

Next game: at No. 7 Kentucky 4-12-2021 | 16:00 C.T ESPN+

Lexington, Ky. The Illinois volleyball team kicked off its postseason run with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20) win over West Virginia in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA tournament on Friday (3 Dec) night at Memorial Coliseum.

Illinois, which improves to 21-11 this season, now advances to the second round and will face host and No. 7, Kentucky on Saturday (Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. CT). The Wildcats defeated SEMO in their first round game on Friday.

The Illini had five players hitting double digits in kills, led by sophomores Raina Terry with 18 kills at a success rate of 0.317 to go along with nine digs, with graduate student Megan Cooney Dropping 15 kills on a .375 attack clip. Three juniors joined the duo as Jessica Nunge 13 kills posted, Kennedy Collins Added 11 kills on a hit rate of .350 and Kyla Swanson with 10 kills on a team-high .562 attack clip.

red shirt junior Diana Brown passed out 53 assists in the season as she led the balanced Illini offense to a 0.306 pass rate, while registering her 39th career double-double and 15th of the season with 14 digs and equaling a career-high with a team-high three serve aces in the win.

Defensively, the Illini held the Mountaineers (19-10) on a .184 batting percentage, surpassing WVU 11 to six, with Swanson leading by six blocks and Collins adding five things into the night.

Senior Taylor Kuper had a standout night when the libero had a total of 26 digs, making it the third most digs in an NCAA Tournament game in program history after Jennifer Beltran hit that goal twice during the 2011 run and Rachel Feldman also posted 26 digs against Dayton in 2009.

It was the Mountaineers who made their first appearance in an NCAA tournament and got off to a fast start with 10-3, but an 8-3 run with a Nunge ace narrowed the deficit to 13-11. After back-to-back WVU points pushed the edge back to 15-11, the Illini fought back with another 8-3 run to take their first lead of the set at 19-18 after a Nunge kill. Back-to-back scores gave the Mountaineers the lead back at 20-19, but a Swanson kill quickly tied the set. After trading points, back-to-back kills from Cooney and Terry combined with Cooney and Swanson put the Illini ahead at 23-21, but WVU answered back with four straight points to take first, 25- 23.

It was all Illini in the second set as Brown served UI to a 5-0 start, highlighted by a pair of aces. The Illini held onto a 9-3 lead after a Cooney kill, before another back-to-back Illini score pushed the lead to 11-4. WVU responded with back-to-back scores of its own to narrow the deficit to 11-6, but a 4-1 run gave UI a 15-7 lead on a Nunge kill. After exchanging points for a score of 16-9, the Illini took control with a 7-1 run, including a run of five straight runs to build a 23-10 advantage. The two teams then traded points as the Illini ended the 25-12 set with a 9-3 run, ending the game 1-1.

After an early 4-2 lead for the Illini, the Mountaineers came back with a 6-2 run to take an 8-6 advantage. A Nunge kill then started with four unanswered points en route to a 9-1 run to propel UI to a 15-9 lead after a Terry kill. The two teams traded scores over the next four rallies, before back-to-back Illinois points marked by a Terry and Collins block gave the Illini an 18-11 lead. West Virginia responded with a 4-1 run to narrow their deficit to four at 19-15, but the Illini responded again with three straight runs with Nunge and Swanson combining a block to make it 22-15. The Mountaineers continued to fight as five straight runs reduced the Illini lead to 23-22, but a set point from Swanson set the score at 24-21. After WVU fought off one set point, a Terry kill sealed the 25-22 set three win.

It was a back-and-forth start to the fourth as a Kuper-busy play turned into an Illini run for the 5-4 lead. WVU answered back with three straight runs for a 7-5 edge, but a run of 12-2 including eight straight runs with seven on the Nunge service broke things open for the Illini at 17-9. Three consecutive scores from the Mountaineers slowed Illini momentum, before back-to-back points gave UI a 19-12 lead. The two teams then traded points until back-to-back WVU kills brought the visitors within 22-17. From a timeout, the Illini traded points as a Cooney kill lineup match point at 24-18. The Mountaineers battled away a few match points, before a Swanson kill sent Illinois to a 25-20 fourth set win and 3-1 match win.

