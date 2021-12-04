Oregon Class 6A Football State Championship Preview: Central Catholic and Tualatin Both Drive Title Game Momentum

The first OSAA fall football season since 2019 will end on Saturday and the Class 6A championship game will feature the two most popular football programs in the state.

The game will be played Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 noon.

Here’s an overview of both teams:

No. 4 Central Catholic (14-0)

Central Catholic entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed and has been nothing but dominant this season, beating opponents 629-167 in the season.

The Rams are coming off their best game of the season, a 35-28 semifinal win over Holy War rival Jesuit. While the final score suggests a close game, Central Catholic had a 35-14 lead until the midway point of the final quarter.

As they were for most of the season, the Rams were led by sophomore quarterback Cru Newman, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 17 times for 94 yards.

Newman’s strong cast of receivers performed at a high level against Jesuit. Four-star tight end Riley Williams had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan King had five catches for 48 yards and also made three interceptions while defending.

The highlight of the evening came from Stryder Todd-Fields, who caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Newman around the head of Jesuits Matthew Rincon for a touchdown.

Ellis Bynum, the Rams with bruises back, carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams defense struggled to keep the Jesuit attack in their semi-finals, especially as it came down to limiting the big games. The Crusaders all scored on big plays of 35 yards or more, and the Jesuit took a total of 374 yards in offense.

Central Catholic has big players on the defensive, such as Oregon Ducks promise Emarrion Winston, but will have to play with more discipline if the Rams are to slow down Tualatins’ attack.

The win would mark the sixth state football championship in Central Catholic history and it would be the third time the Rams have won consecutive championships (52 & 53, 13 & 14).

No. 3 Tualatin (12-1)

While Central Catholic is unstoppable all season, Tualatin may have the best hand in the state. Malik Ross has spent the past five weeks making sure everyone knows his name.

Through four playoff games, Ross has 60 carries for 463 yards and 10 touchdowns. This includes a school-record six touchdowns in the Timberwolves 58-25 second-round thrashing of Westview, with people watching Thomas Tyner’s single-game touchdown record.

Tualatins Malik Ross (8) carries the ball as the Timberwolves take on the Lake Oswego Lakers in an Oregon high school soccer game on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Tualatin High School.Soobum Im for The Oregonian/OregonLive

In the state semifinals, West Linns Ross’ stiff defense could only hold on to so much, as he racked up 113 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. But the win over the Lions also showed that the Timberwolves still have a threat on the field. Jack Wagner saw time as quarterback against West Linn, carrying the ball eight times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing two of three passes for 28 yards.

With all the attention Tualatin’s hasty attack has been getting this postseason, defenses should be aware that Tualatin still has the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and three-star recruit Cole Prusia.

Tualatin’s defense is coming off a strong performance against West Linn, with the Lions topping 167 total yards and just 34 rushing yards.

Timberwolves’ only hiccup of the season came in a nine-point loss to Lake Oswego (the No. 1 going into the state tournament) on October 8. Since that match, Tualatin has surpassed his opponents 303-110.

Tualatin is back in the championship for the first time since 2010. The Timberwolves are aiming for the first football state title in school history.

