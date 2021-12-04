Sports
Oregon Class 6A Football State Championship Preview: Central Catholic and Tualatin Both Drive Title Game Momentum
The first OSAA fall football season since 2019 will end on Saturday and the Class 6A championship game will feature the two most popular football programs in the state.
The game will be played Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 noon.
Here’s an overview of both teams:
No. 4 Central Catholic (14-0)
Central Catholic entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed and has been nothing but dominant this season, beating opponents 629-167 in the season.
The Rams are coming off their best game of the season, a 35-28 semifinal win over Holy War rival Jesuit. While the final score suggests a close game, Central Catholic had a 35-14 lead until the midway point of the final quarter.
As they were for most of the season, the Rams were led by sophomore quarterback Cru Newman, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 17 times for 94 yards.
Newman’s strong cast of receivers performed at a high level against Jesuit. Four-star tight end Riley Williams had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan King had five catches for 48 yards and also made three interceptions while defending.
The highlight of the evening came from Stryder Todd-Fields, who caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Newman around the head of Jesuits Matthew Rincon for a touchdown.
Ellis Bynum, the Rams with bruises back, carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams defense struggled to keep the Jesuit attack in their semi-finals, especially as it came down to limiting the big games. The Crusaders all scored on big plays of 35 yards or more, and the Jesuit took a total of 374 yards in offense.
Central Catholic has big players on the defensive, such as Oregon Ducks promise Emarrion Winston, but will have to play with more discipline if the Rams are to slow down Tualatins’ attack.
The win would mark the sixth state football championship in Central Catholic history and it would be the third time the Rams have won consecutive championships (52 & 53, 13 & 14).
No. 3 Tualatin (12-1)
While Central Catholic is unstoppable all season, Tualatin may have the best hand in the state. Malik Ross has spent the past five weeks making sure everyone knows his name.
Through four playoff games, Ross has 60 carries for 463 yards and 10 touchdowns. This includes a school-record six touchdowns in the Timberwolves 58-25 second-round thrashing of Westview, with people watching Thomas Tyner’s single-game touchdown record.
In the state semifinals, West Linns Ross’ stiff defense could only hold on to so much, as he racked up 113 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. But the win over the Lions also showed that the Timberwolves still have a threat on the field. Jack Wagner saw time as quarterback against West Linn, carrying the ball eight times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing two of three passes for 28 yards.
With all the attention Tualatin’s hasty attack has been getting this postseason, defenses should be aware that Tualatin still has the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and three-star recruit Cole Prusia.
Tualatin’s defense is coming off a strong performance against West Linn, with the Lions topping 167 total yards and just 34 rushing yards.
Timberwolves’ only hiccup of the season came in a nine-point loss to Lake Oswego (the No. 1 going into the state tournament) on October 8. Since that match, Tualatin has surpassed his opponents 303-110.
Tualatin is back in the championship for the first time since 2010. The Timberwolves are aiming for the first football state title in school history.
– Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/12/oregon-class-6a-football-state-championship-preview-central-catholic-and-tualatin-both-ride-momentum-into-title-game.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]