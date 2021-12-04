Friday again five goals for Gophers in 5-1 victory





Hockey Men | 3-12-2021 22:20:00 ANN ARBOR, Michigan. The No. 11/12 Gopher men’s men’s hockey team recorded a 5-1 road win for the second Friday in a row as Minnesota defeated No. 3/2 Michigan at the Yost Ice Arena. Minnesota (10-7-0 overall, 6-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) has now won three games in a row against the Wolverines and has won four games in a row at Ann Arbor (undefeated in last eight in Yost Ice Arena at 5-0-3). Jack LaFontaine (10-7-0) put in another impressive performance at his former home track. The Mike Richter Award winner shutout in the third period on Friday and closed the evening with 30 saves on 31 shots. In four games at Yost Ice Arena with the Gophers, LaFontaine is 3-0-1 against his former team with a shutout and three games with one goal (130 saves on 133 shots in those games, 0.977). The Gophers jumped to a three-goal lead in the first period as Brock Faber scored his second of the season to open things up for a pair of equal opportunities in the second half of the period by Chaz Lucius for the freshman’s first multi-goal game. Lucius has now scored in three games in a row with five points (four goals, one assist) over that stretch. In the second period, the Gophers extended their lead with goals from Blake McLaughlin and Jonny Sorenson both goals are set by Sammy Walker . Michigan (12-5-0, 5-4-0-1-2-0) broke LaFontaine’s shutout bid early in the third period with a goal by Thomas Bordeleau. However, the Gophers refused to let the hosts get any closer, even with a trio of power play opportunities in the final stanza. The ‘U’ ended the night going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Wolverines had a 31-30 lead in shots before the series opener. Comments from the coach “We’ve practiced at a really high level, and now we’ve made it two Fridays in a row,” said the Minnesota head coach. Bob Motzko said. “We have the chance tomorrow to finish (the first half) strong against a great team.” Remarkable With a pair of assists to the win, Walker is now two points away from the 85th member of Gopher Hockey’s 100-Point Club. The senior is Minnesota’s active top scorer with 98 points (41 goals, 57 assists) in 122 games and would be the first Gopher to reach 100 points since Rem Pitlick in 2018/19. Next: First half final Minnesota closes the first half against Michigan on Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 PM CT (TV: Big Ten Network; Stream: FOX Sports app; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM/103.5 FM).

