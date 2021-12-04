



BAN vs PAK 2nd test Live streaming details. Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the 2nd test of the ongoing test sequence. PAK vs BAN 2nd Test is scheduled to start on December 4 (Saturday) at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test match is the final match of the Test series and will also conclude Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in 2021. Previously defeated Pakistan Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the 1st Test. Bangladesh batted first in the game, hitting 330-10 in the first innings. Their middle-order batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 91 runs while wicketkeeper Liton Das scored 114. Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali took 5 wicket away. Also read: It is not written that I will score runs every time: Babar Azam Later, Pakistan was knocked out for 286 in response. Abid Ali hit a stunning knock of 133 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 52 runs. However, the rest of the batsmen were unable to score big hits. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam scalped a 7 wicket throw. Also Read: They have a lot of talent and passion, but urgently need better pitches if they want to help Shahid Afridi advance in cricket in Bangladesh In the 2nd innings, Bangladesh was thrown out for only 157 runs. Liton Das scored 59 while Yasir Ali scored 36. The rest of the batsmen didn’t even make it past the 20-point mark. Shaheen Afridi took 5 wicket while Sajid Khan and Hasan Ali took 3 and 2 scalps, respectively. Also Read: Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Hasan Ali reprimanded for violating ICC Code of Conduct Chasing the goal of 203 runs was no easy feat for Pakistan. Openers Abid Ali hit 91, while Abdullah Shafique scored 73 to set the tone for Pakistan’s win. The visitors reached the goal with 8 wickets in hand. Abid Ali was named player of the match for his brilliant knocks in both innings. BAN vs PAK 2nd test Live streaming details In India BAN vs PAK 2nd Test kicks off on December 4 (Saturday) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Therefore, day 1 of the competition will start on December 4 at 9:30 a.m. (IST). BAN vs PAK 2nd Test is not broadcast on any television network in India. However, the viewers can stream it live on the Fan Code app. In Bangladesh Gazi TV broadcasts the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test live in Bangladesh. In Pakistan In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports bought the broadcasting rights of 2nd Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. In Canada Willow TV brings the live action of Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Canada. In the United Kingdom (UK) Sky Sports (Sky Sports Cricket) brings the live-action of the Test match in the United Kingdom (UK). In South Africa SuperSport brings the live action of the test match in South Africa. In Sri Lanka Channel TV provides the live broadcast services of PAK vs BAN 2nd Test. In Australia Fox Sports (Fox Cricket) has planned to bring the live-action of this match in Australia. In New Zealand Spark Sport will broadcast the match live in New Zealand.

